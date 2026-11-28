A day after the union cabinet approved two delimitation bills ahead of the special Parliament sitting starting Monday, the government shared how the Lok Sabha arrangement for different states would be redrawn under the exercise.

Meanwhile, approvals for the US visa category once used by Melania Trump have seen a sharp decline, and Rishabh Pant has surpassed Ben Stokes to become the leading six-hitter in World Test Championship history.

the government shared how the Lok Sabha arrangement for different states would be redrawn under the exercise. (Sansad TV)

Good evening, readers. From a glimpse into how India's Lok Sabha could look after delimitation, to the lighting of the disputed Karthigai Deepam lamp, Saturday brought several key developments.

Why did the President recommend consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill under Article 117(3)?

Why did the President recommend consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill under Article 117(3)?

How would constituency boundaries be redrawn under the delimitation bills?

How would constituency boundaries be redrawn under the delimitation bills?

How would the proposed delimitation change the number of Lok Sabha seats?

How would the proposed delimitation change the number of Lok Sabha seats?

Union minister of state (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, shared a map of the redrawn Lok Sabha on Saturday. It showed how many more seats each of the states and union territories would be allotted post-delimitation. Read more. Read more.

Karthigai Deepam lit atop disputed pillar after Supreme Court order The ceremonial lamp at the Dheepathoon - stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram Hill - was lit in the presence of Supreme Court-appointed retired judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban on Saturday.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court held that the Tamil Nadu government and Madurai district administration prima facie “wilfully and flagrantly disobeyed” its November 20 order directing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a sacred stone pillar on the outskirts of Madurai, describing the collector’s preliminary status report as one that was “shedding crocodile tears.” Read more.

Visa category that paved Melania’s path to US citizenship sees ‘huge decline’ in approvals US President Donald Trump’s administration has witnessed a steep fall in approval rates for an exclusive US immigration visa category that First Lady Melania Trump once used to secure permanent residency in the country.

According to federal figures cited by The Washington Post, the approval rate for EB-1A petitions fell to just 32 per cent by mid-2026, down from 75 per cent towards the end of former President Joe Biden’s tenure. Read more.

Rishabh Pant surpasses Ben Stokes, becomes leading six-hitter in World Test Championship history Rishabh Pant, India's wicketkeeper-batter, on Saturday became the leading six-hitter in the World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes.

The left-hander achieved the feat on Day 2 of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Pant brought up the milestone off the bowling of Jacob Duffy, hitting him over long-on to surpass Stokes. Read more.

HT Exclusive | Anushree Shukla on her Dharma debut, 200 auditions and dream of working with Karan Johar Actor Anushree Shukla recently stepped into the world of Student of the Year: After Dark, playing Mini, a student who is yet to hit puberty despite being 18.

While the character's circumstances set her apart from the other students at college, Anushree found herself connecting with Mini on a more personal level. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about landing the role in the Reema Maya-directed series, preparing for the character, working with the cast and her journey as an aspiring actor. Read more.