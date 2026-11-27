Good evening, readers! From Supreme Court cracking its whip on Tamil Nadu authorities over Karthigai Deepam lighting row to Rohit Sharma's return as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, here's a quick wrap of the day's top headlines for you to munch on as you grab your evening tea. An exterior of the Supreme Court (SC), in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. (PTI) more

SC orders lighting of lamp atop disputed ‘Deepathoon’ again The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the ceremonial lamp ‘Karthigai Deepam’ atop the disputed stone pillar ‘Deepathoon’ in Thirupparankundram in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The apex court issued the order three days after its previous directive to do the same was defied and the lamp was lit at the usual spot instead of the stone pillar. Issuing a contempt notice to several top officials, the top court observed that there was a "brazen and willful disobedience" of its November 20 order. Read more

NCP(SP) MLA says party backs delimitation bill, Sule clarifies Soon after NCP(SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad announced the party's decision to back the Centre's delimitation bill in Parliament, working president Supriya Sule said the final decision is yet to be taken. Sule clarified that the party will make its stand on the bill clear on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Monday. "No decision would be taken without reading the draft of the bill. We will sit together and discuss. Awhad probably spoke in the context of 50% increase in seats and reservation for women," she said in a statement. Read more

CDS General Subramani flags Pakistan’s space growth with China, Turkey’s help Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani on Friday flagged Pakistan's space capabilities, warning that support from China and Turkey could pose a potential security challenge. He noted that Islamabad's space programme was advancing with Chinese assistance and could receive further support from Turkey. Further emphasising the need to factor these developments into India's strategic planning, the CDS called for strengthening the country's own space capabilities. Read more

Rohit Sharma back as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2027 Almost three years after being removed from the post, Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027, the franchise confirmed on Friday. Rohit, 39, replaces former skipper Hardik Pandya, who was traded to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh earlier this month, as MI look to reclaim their former glory. It was on December 15, 2023, that Rohit’s 10-year stint as MI skipper came to an end. He was replaced by Hardik, who had led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title and a runner-up finish in his first two seasons with the franchise. Read more