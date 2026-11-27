Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N S Raja Subramani on Friday flagged Pakistan's growing space capabilities, aided by support from China and Turkey. During an address on the 'Future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations', the CDS official noted that Islamabad's space programme was advancing with Chinese assistance and could receive further support from Turkey. Gen Raja Subramani highlighted that the distinction between war and peace is "blurring" today. (ANI) more

Further emphasising the need to factor these developments into India's strategic planning, the CDS called for strengthening the country's own space capabilities.

"Pakistan's space capability is improving with Chinese help. It will be aided by the Turkish too. We must factor it into our calculus. Need to look at enhancing our capability," the CDS said.

The official's remarks came days after Pakistani air force pilot Muhammad Zeeshan Ali became the first foreign astronaut to blast off China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft to the Tiangong space station. “The friendship between China and Pakistan is as vast as outer space," Ali had told reporters, according to a Bloomberg report.

Also Read | Biggest threat to India lies in 'cognitive domain', says former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Distinction between war and peace ‘blurring’ Gen Raja Subramani highlighted that the distinction between war and peace is "blurring" today, according to news agency PTI.

During an address on the 'Future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations', he said, “We are being subjected to cognitive warfare by adversary in an insidious way." He also underlined the evolving nature of technology and warfare.

Also Read | ‘Million-dollar missile' vs '$3,000 drone’: CDS NS Raja Subramani says 3 shifts shaping modern warfare

On military preparedness, Gen Raja Subramani emphasised, “We need not look at a prescribed template. We need to have our own template.”

He also referred to 'Operation Sindoor', describing its second phase as a strong example of joint, integrated and multi-domain military operations.

He further asserted that India maintained control over the escalation matrix and escalation dominance, adding that the operation resulted in a "decisive victory" for the country.

He said multi-domain operations is not about combining all the capabilities; rather, it implies integrating different capabilities to “pose multiple dilemmas to an adversary,” the PTI report added. The official said an integrated command and control system is a prerequisite for conducting multi-domain operations.

Also Read | Armed forces need a balance of youth, experience: Chief of Defence Staff

The general officer said integration of military-space architecture and the ability to communicate effectively are key to carrying out such operations. He also added that cyber defence is an integral component of multi-domain operations.

(with inputs from PTI)