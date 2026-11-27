Kohima, Child marriage prevalence in Nagaland was concerning, with 5.6 per cent of women in the 20 to 24 years age bracket having entered into wedlock before turning 18, Social Welfare Secretary Limawabang Jamir said on Friday, citing National Family Health Survey-5 data. 5.6% Nagaland women in 20-24 year age group entered into wedlock before 18: Social Welfare Secy more

It was higher in the state's rural areas, with 7.3 per cent such cases, while urban settlements have a 2.4 per cent incidence, the officer said at an event here to mark the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

He said teenage pregnancy remained a major concern alongside child marriage and called for sustained community-level awareness and preventive action.

Jamir said Child Marriage Prohibition Officers had been designated in all 17 districts, while Mission Shakti's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative was promoting girls' education, checking school dropout rates and challenging discriminatory social practices.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, was under process for formal adoption by the state government, but its principles were being implemented through departmental interventions, the officer said.

The government's Social Welfare Advisor and MLA Wangpang Konyak said protecting women and girls was a fundamental human rights issue and essential for ensuring equality, justice and sustainable development.

Appealing to people to treat every girl with dignity, he asked how they would feel if their daughters were forced into marriage, deprived of education or denied the freedom to choose their future.

Konyak expressed concern over teenage pregnancy, particularly in rural areas, and cautioned that the absence of formally solemnised or officially reported child marriages should not lead to complacency when pregnancies among very young girls remained a concern.

He called for stronger coordination among government agencies and urged churches, tribal and community leaders, educational institutions, NGOs and civil society to actively participate in eliminating child marriage.

During a session at the event, it was proposed that a statewide 100-day campaign be held from November 27 to March 8 next year, with participation of civil society, churches and village councils, to raise awareness against child marriage and child trafficking.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.