The move is aimed at addressing criticism to the government's previous attempt in April. The Opposition and the southern states had argued that the promise of an equal increase was made in speeches but never written into the bills.

The two bills are expected to form a key part of the government's legislative agenda during the special sitting. (Sansad TV)

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Constitution amendment bill to implement women's reservation through delimitation, with a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states. Each state's current share of seats will stay frozen until 2051.

The move brought the focus back to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which failed in the Lok Sabha on April 17 during a three-day special sitting. The bill sought to raise the Lok Sabha seat ceiling from 550 to 850, with up to 815 members from the states and 35 from Union Territories, and to implement 33% reservation for women in time for the 2029 polls. The House currently has 543 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Friday's cabinet meeting, a day after the government announced that a four-day Parliament sitting would begin on November 30 and likely conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government would bring the bill to the Lok Sabha on 30 November, and urged the Opposition to take part in the debate.

The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. It needed two-thirds of members present and voting, which was 352. It was the first time a constitutional amendment brought by the government had been defeated since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014.

The united Opposition blocked the bill despite a last-minute offer by Union home minister Amit Shah to write a 50% rise in seats for every state into the bill. After the defeat, the government withdrew two linked bills, which needed only a simple majority.

The delimitation bill would have set up a commission headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge to readjust seats based on the latest published census, effectively the 2011 one. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill would have extended the changes to Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

The main dispute was over how the extra seats would be shared. Critics argued that allocating seats by 2011 population would increase the share of northern states and reduce that of the southern states, which by some estimates contribute about 30-31% of GDP. Southern states have repeatedly said population alone should not decide representation.

The government said every state's seats would rise by the same 50%, which would take the House to about 815 and keep each state's existing share. But the text of the bills set no fixed proportion and no freeze on each state's share. The Opposition said it backed women's reservation but not delimitation, arguing that the promises had been made in speeches in the House, not written into the bills. The ruling side said the Opposition's stand hurt women's empowerment.

Because the NDA does not have a two-thirds majority on its own, any fresh attempt will depend on neutral parties and fence-sitters. Every vote, and every absence, will count.