The Madras high court on Friday permitted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct by-elections to the Ambasamudram and Perundurai Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The Madras HC ruling comes in the backdrop of a July 10 interim order that stayed bye-elections to five constituencies (Wikimedia Commons) more

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and justice G Arul Murugan restrained the poll body from holding by-elections to Tiruchi East, Viralimalai, and Karur until the court decides certain claims in pending election petitions concerning those constituencies.

The court held that the ECI cannot fill a legislative vacancy through a bye-election when an election petition still seeks a declaration under Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the election petitioner or another candidate won the constituency.

The Bench reasoned that conducting a bye-election in such circumstances could create a constitutional anomaly by allowing two individuals to claim entitlement to the same legislative seat.

“A democratic franchise, once exercised, vests a single representative with a single, indivisible seat in the Legislature, to be held in trust for the electorate,” the court observed.

“The law cannot permit resignation to be used as a device to escape or subvert the solemn judicial scrutiny of electoral purity, nor can it allow a new representative to be hastily inducted into a seat whose lawful entitlement is still sub judice,” it added.

Such a claim would stand decided if the court delivers a final judgment, strikes out the prayer, rejects the election petition, or the petitioner withdraws or abandons the claim in accordance with the law, it said.

However, the court clarified that the restriction would apply only to constituencies where an election petition actually contains such a claim. If no such claim exists, or the court has already decided it, the ECI can proceed with the bye-election in accordance with law.

The Bench also upheld the ECI's position that deferring the bye-elections in these circumstances would not amount to a breach of the time limit under Section 151-A of the Act. It rejected the respondents' request for a direction to the Commission to immediately notify the bye-elections in the three constituencies.

The ruling comes in the backdrop of a July 10 interim order that stayed bye-elections to five constituencies — Tiruchi East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur — following a public interest litigation filed by K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli.

The Tamil Nadu government's position In a counter-affidavit filed in the proceedings on August 28, chief minister C. Joseph Vijay urged the court to vacate the interim stay, arguing that an indefinite delay in conducting the bye-elections would deprive several lakhs of voters of elected representatives in the Legislative Assembly.

Vijay had contended that the non-conduct of bye-elections might benefit candidates who lost the April 2026 Assembly elections and subsequently filed election petitions, but would cause substantial harm to the electorate.

He had also alleged that the PIL petitioner, who had no connection with the elections in the five constituencies, had filed the case to wage a proxy war on behalf of defeated candidates seeking declarations that they had won the elections.

Vijay further argued that the election petitioners had little prospect of securing declarations as returned candidates, particularly since more than two candidates contested in each of the five constituencies.

He also highlighted the timing of his resignation from Tiruchi East. Vijay won from both Perambur and Tiruchi East in the 2026 Assembly elections and chose to retain Perambur. He submitted his resignation from Tiruchi East to the then Speaker on May 10, and the Speaker accepted it on the same day. DMK's defeated candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj filed his election petition challenging the Tiruchi East result only on June 17, 2026, Vijay pointed out.

CM Vijay's Perambur win stays under scrutiny In a separate development on Friday, the high court dismissed Vijay's application seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his victory from Perambur.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan held that the petition filed by Perambur voter S Dinesh disclosed a cause of action and could proceed to trial. The judge observed that the petitioner had specifically pleaded alleged omissions and discrepancies in Vijay's nomination affidavit and that the court could assess their significance only after examining the evidence.

Dinesh alleged that Vijay failed to disclose the purchase of three acres in Panruti for ₹30 crore in January 2026 and the sale of a commercial property in Padi for ₹35 crore the following month. He also questioned Vijay's declaration of a 50-cent parcel in Kodaikanal as agricultural land, claiming that revenue records classified it as government land.

The petitioner argued that these alleged omissions deprived voters of information and amounted to undue influence, a corrupt practice under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act.

Vijay denied the allegations and argued that the petition lacked the material facts necessary to sustain a challenge to his election. His counsel also pointed out that he had declared assets worth over ₹600 crore and that the alleged discrepancies did not establish any influence on voters' choices.

Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes in Perambur, defeating DMK candidate RD Shekar by a margin of 53,715 votes. Shekar and another voter, TN Lakshmi Narasimhan, have also filed separate election petitions challenging his victory.