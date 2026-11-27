The inheritance dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has escalated into a bitter legal battle involving his mother, Rani Kapur, his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur and his children with actor Karisma Kapoor. Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor share two children - Samaira and Kiaan. more The dispute, which centres on the control and distribution of assets linked to the Kapur family and the Sona Group, has reached the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court. While the wider estate and trust-related assets have been estimated at around ₹30,000 crore, Rani Kapur has sought ₹6,000 crore and other assets from the family trust. The latest development came on Thursday, when the Supreme Court brought an end to mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur after the settlement process failed to make headway. The court indicated that the parties would now have to prepare for further legal proceedings.

Here is what the case is about, who the parties are and why the inheritance dispute has become one of the most closely watched family legal battles. What is the ₹ 6,000 crore inheritance dispute? The ₹6,000 crore figure relates to a claim made by Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother, in the dispute over the RK Family Trust. During a Supreme Court hearing on November 26, Rani Kapur's counsel told the court that she was seeking ₹6,000 crore and other assets from the trust. The court was also informed that the trust's corpus was valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore. Rani Kapur has challenged the constitution and control of the RK Family Trust, alleging that assets belonging to her were transferred into it without her informed consent. She has also raised concerns about the management of the trust's funds and assets. The allegations have been disputed by Priya Sachdev Kapur and her side. The Supreme Court has been examining the dispute over the trust and the claims made by the family members. Thursday's hearing followed mediation efforts led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, which had failed to produce a settlement. Who was Sunjay Kapur? Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive technology company, and a prominent industrialist. He took over the Sona Group after the death of his father, Surinder Kapur, in 2015. His business interests and family wealth became the subject of a succession dispute after his death on June 12, 2025. Kapur died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. His death triggered changes in the management of the family business and disputes over the ownership and control of assets. Forbes had estimated his net worth at $1.2 billion, or around ₹10,300 crore at the time of his death. Who are the people involved in the case? The dispute involves multiple members of the Kapur family, with separate claims over the family trust and Sunjay Kapur's personal estate. Rani Kapur: Sunjay Kapur's mother, who has challenged the formation and control of the RK Family Trust. She claims that assets belonging to her were transferred into the trust without her informed consent and is seeking ₹6,000 crore and other assets. Priya Sachdev Kapur: Sunjay Kapur's third wife and the principal opposing party in the trust dispute. She has defended the trust and the arrangements made after her husband's death. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur: Sunjay Kapur's children with his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor. They have filed a separate inheritance suit in the Delhi High Court, seeking a share in their father's personal estate and challenging the authenticity of a purported will. Karisma Kapoor: The actor is not the principal claimant in the inheritance suit, which has been filed by her children. She was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 until their divorce in 2016.

Why are Karisma Kapoor's children challenging the will? A separate but overlapping legal battle is being fought in the Delhi High Court over a purported will dated March 21, 2025. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have alleged that the will, which was presented by Priya Sachdev Kapur after their father's death, was forged and fabricated. They claim that the document was designed to give Priya control over their father's personal estate while limiting their own inheritance. The children have questioned why the will was disclosed only after their father's death and have alleged that it contains several inconsistencies. Their counsel has pointed to discrepancies in the spelling of names, incorrect addresses, the absence of a proper schedule of assets and alleged irregularities in the document's digital creation and modification. They have also argued that the will was not prepared by their father and have questioned the circumstances under which it was executed.