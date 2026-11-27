Following sustained investigation, technical surveillance, and analysis of suspected mobile numbers, police raided Nongdam Tangkhul in Kamjong district on November 25 and arrested four accused, a police officer said.
Based on disclosures made during interrogation, police conducted a search operation at Bohoram village and rescued the victim, he said.
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Home/India News/57-year-old Manipur Man Rescued 20 Days After Abduction, Four Arrested