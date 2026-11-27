Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Thursday urged Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to intervene over steep airfares on routes connecting Odisha with major cities, seeking fare monitoring and additional flights ahead of the New Year 2027. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra flagged a decline in air connectivity to the state, saying Bhubaneswar’s domestic destinations reportedly fell from 29 in 2025 to 19 in 2026 (ANI File) more

“The recurring high airfare escalation on routes connecting Odisha, particularly Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda, with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune during festivals, summer vacations and winter breaks is very painful to the thousands of students, families and professionals from Odisha,” Patra wrote in a letter to the minister on November 26.

Citing historical fare data, Patra said Delhi-Bhubaneswar return fares averaged ₹14,032 in February, compared with ₹19,294 in October—an increase of around 37.5 per cent, according to KAYAK. He also cited Trip.com data showing fares rising from ₹17,622 in July to ₹24,236 in October. Ahead of Diwali 2026, Bengaluru-Jharsuguda nonstop fares reportedly increased from ₹4,200 to ₹16,200—nearly a 286 per cent increase, he added, citing a Moneycontrol report.

Patra also flagged a decline in air connectivity to the state, saying Bhubaneswar’s domestic destinations reportedly fell from 29 in 2025 to 19 in 2026, despite the airport handling 5.1 million passengers in 2025-26.

Referring to a previous intervention by the civil aviation ministry, Patra said the deployment of 1,750 additional flights across 100 sectors during the October 2025 festive season had helped moderate airfares.

“This shows intervention by your Ministry in the past has helped moderate the fare,” he wrote.

He also referred to the 353rd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, dated August 10, 2023, which recommended festive-season fare monitoring, reasonable upper fare caps and transparency in fare categories.

“Yet the DGCA monitors only 78 routes monthly, covering approximately 27 per cent of domestic traffic,” Patra added.

Urging the minister to ensure monitoring of fares on Odisha-bound flights during the approaching winter vacations, Patra said thousands of students, families and professionals travelling home for the winter break and New Year should not be adversely affected.

“Please deploy more aircraft if you have to; just ensure that the airfares stay moderate as you did during the October 2025 festive season,” he further wrote.