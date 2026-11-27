The 164 Indonesian and Malaysian nationals rescued from a fake international call centre in Noida, will be repatriated to their respective countries through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the completion of requisite legal formalities, two senior police officers said. Since rescued foreigners are victims of human trafficking syndicate and cyber slavery, none of them will face any legal action. (Representative file photo) more

The foreign nationals were allegedly held captive and forced to dupe people in their home countries through cyber frauds after being trafficked into India.

Police will inform both the MEA and FRRO about the rescued foreigners and seek their assistance in finding a suitable accommodation in the city where they can stay until repatriation procedures are complete and they are flown back, the officers said, adding that the embassies of both countries will also be involved in the entire process.

“Since all 164 rescued foreigners are victims of an organised human trafficking syndicate and alleged cyber slavery, none of them will face any adverse legal action. Their medical examination was conducted and they will now be handed over to the FRRO, which will ensure their safe accommodation and return to their respective countries through the MEA’s intervention,” one of the officers cited above said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police crime branch said the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals were busy carrying out cyber fraud activities when its inter-state cell (ISC) team raided the fake call centre running on the sixth floor of a multi-storey commercial tower in Noida Sector-136, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday night.

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A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, was arrested for allegedly running the operation on behalf of two Indian handlers, Sunil Kumar and Sushil Kumar, both of whom remain absconding. One of the two is suspected to be based in Malaysia, said joint commissioner of police (crime) Surender Kumar.

“The rescued foreigners claimed they had been trafficked into India on the pretext of employment and other lucrative opportunities. They all were flown to India on business visas. The cyber syndicate members seized their passports soon after their arrival. We recovered their passports from a locker belonging to the manager of the call centre who is also absconding. There were a total of 174 passports (95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian). While 164 nationals of the two countries were rescued and one Malaysian was arrested, we are trying to find out where the remaining 9 (three Indonesians and seven Malaysians) are,” said Kumar.

Police said the victims were trafficked into Delhi over the past four months. They were allegedly confined in a 65-room PG accommodation within a six-storey residential building in Noida, which the two absconding Indian handlers, Sunil and Sushil, had rented for ₹12.24 lakh per month. Their movements were restricted and their access to phones controlled, police said.

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Members of the network allegedly assaulted those who resisted or refused to participate in the fraudulent activities to ensure compliance. The victims were not allowed to leave the PG under any circumstances. They were occasionally permitted to speak to their families back home, but only under close supervision of those running the racket, a senior police officer, associated with the operation, said..

“The victims were also served substandard food and forced to follow written scripts to cheat unsuspecting people in Indonesia and Malaysia through fraudulent investment platforms. They were tortured, harassed and threatened,” the officer added.

Police said the trafficked foreigners were trained to participate in cyber fraud and forced to communicate with prospective targets using mobile phones, computers and SIM cards recovered during the police raids. The syndicate allegedly used fraudulent online platforms, websites and APK-based applications, including Zenttrix and Quantvoro, to target unsuspecting people in Indonesia and Malaysia.

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“The modus operandi involved creating fictitious female identities and online profiles to approach prospective victims through social media and other communication platforms. The operators allegedly developed online relationships, gained the confidence of victims and subsequently induced them to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms,” joint CP Kumar said.