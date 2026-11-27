Hasana Bibi Molla had voted in four assembly elections when her name was first flagged in January 2026 for logical discrepancy during the West Bengal special intensive revision. Molla, an elector from the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency, had a spelling mismatch — a common reason for people ending up in the logical discrepancy list, which was 6 million strong at the time. In March, she was cleared by a judicial officer. In the same month, her name was included in the final roll and she voted on April 29 in the assembly elections. According to ECI’s affidavit before the top court, only 126,194 appeals were decided by September 21, while 3.7 million were pending. HT PHOTO more

On April 17, she realised her inclusion was challenged by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in front of the judicial tribunal.

Worse, her family says she cannot track the progress of her case on the West Bengal adjudication dashboard on the Election Commission of India’s ECINET portal.

“Whenever we try to log in to the portal, the pop-up says, ‘mobile number not provided while filing the appeal.’ We could track the application before September 18,” Hasana’s nephew, Abdul Halim Molla, told HT.

There was no response from ECI or Bengal CEO.

Also Read: ECI asks states, UTs to rectify electoral rolls during SSR

Hasana has lived in the same locality since 2005 and could link her to the base 2002 SIR list. HT spoke to at least 10 voters across West Bengal who described the same problem. All had been included in the adjudication supplementary lists, and all say the appeals against them became untraceable on the portal after September 18. They are part of the 1.6 million appeals filed by the state CEO against inclusions in the voter list.

Before September 18, electors who had an appeal filed against them could enter their EPIC numbers on the adjudication dashboard on the ECINET portal and it would display their appeal ID and status. For Hasina, the portal showed a ‘pending’ status until September 17 when she last checked.

On September 18, the ECINET portal introduced an OTP-based system to check the status of appeals against exclusion. From then until November 18, the “Track Appeal for Individuals (Under Adjudication)” page on voters.eci.gov.in returned a “Something went wrong” error for voters facing an appeal against their inclusion, according to screen recordings by electors seen by HT.

On Thursday, November 19, the error message changed. When an elector tries to check the status of their appeal, the portal now says: “Mobile number not provided while filing the appeal.”

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court last month, ECI said that of 3.8 million appeals filed before the tribunals, 2.2 million were filed by voters whose names were deleted, and 1.6 million challenged the inclusion of voters. The poll panel told the court that officers of the state CEO’s office filed the 1.6 million appeals against inclusion.

Appeals against inclusion mostly carry 17-digit IDs, while appeals against exclusion carry 20-digit IDs. The 17-digit appeals return the error. The 20-digit ones require an additional OTP, sent to the mobile number the appellant provided during filing. This is separate from the OTP for general account login, as per an analysis by Civic Research Group, a Kolkata-based research collective.

HT reviewed a screen recording of the portal after September 18, in which a known appeal against an elector’s inclusion could not be retrieved. A screenshot from before that date shows the same elector’s appeal, filed on April 5, listed as “pending” and visible to him.

Hasana’s family now has no idea what lies ahead. They have not been summoned to any hearing, and the only local official they could turn to had no answers. “We contacted our BLO who said he has no clue about these appeals. We haven’t received a notice for hearing, yet. Now we can’t even track the appeal status. How will she get back on the roll?” her nephew Abdul asked.

SIR began in West Bengal in November 2025. The draft roll in December removed more than 5.8 million names, which officials attributed to deaths, absence, permanent shifting and duplicate entries.

Also Read: 2.58 crore eligible voters still off UP electoral rolls, says CEO

When the final roll came out on February 28, over 6.3 million, names were deleted, and another 6 million placed “under adjudication”, largely over logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms.

The 19 judicial tribunals’ functioning has come under scrutiny. According to ECI’s affidavit before the top court, only 126,194 appeals were decided by September 21, while 3.7 million were pending. On November 23, the top court asked ECI to set up more tribunals.

For Hasana, until the portal allows access, her family can only wait, with no notice and no way to know how she will stay on the roll.