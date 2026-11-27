The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the adjudicating authority (AA) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) must include a judicial member while deciding whether to confirm the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) provisional attachment of properties, holding that such consequential decisions cannot be left to a member without a legal background. Judicial member must for ED attachment cases: Supreme Court more

A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, clarified that while a single-member bench can undertake adjudication under the law, it must necessarily comprise the judicial member of the AA. The requirement, the court said, flows from the need to ensure legal objectivity when determining whether properties are involved in money laundering, a finding that can have serious consequences for the rights of individuals.

The ruling settles an important legal question that had divided high courts, with the Delhi, Calcutta and Telangana high courts having declined to insist on the presence of a judicial member in every bench of the AA. The Supreme Court has now drawn a clear distinction between the authority’s administrative and adjudicatory functions, holding that the former can be performed without a judicial member but the latter cannot.

“The AA is, however, plainly more than a custodian of records. As its very name indicates, its principal task is ‘adjudication’ under Section 8 of the PMLA,” noted the bench, distinguishing between the authority acting as the “keeper of the sealed cover” and when “it holds the scales”.

The court explained that when the ED provisionally attaches a property, it forwards the order, along with the material relied upon, to the AA, which preserves these records. This custodial function does not involve substantive decision-making or the appreciation of competing submissions and can, therefore, be discharged without a judicial member.

However, the position changes when the AA hears the affected person and the ED, examines the evidence and determines whether the property is involved in money laundering. Such an exercise requires the application of legal principles, interpretation of statutory provisions and appreciation of evidence, it said.

“The application of an independent judicial mind is...adequately ensured by the presence of a Judicial Member in the Bench undertaking adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of PMLA,” it held.

The bench also rejected the Centre’s argument that the availability of an appeal before the appellate tribunal and subsequently the high court was sufficient safeguard against any erroneous decision by the AA.

“An appellate forum may correct the errors in a decision; it cannot supply what the original forum lacked,” said the court, adding that a defect in proceedings before the AA on account of the absence of a judicial member cannot be cured merely because an appeal lies to a judicial forum.

It further clarified that a judicial member need not necessarily be appointed as the chairperson of the AA. The chairperson’s role, it said, was essentially administrative, involving the constitution of benches and allocation of cases, and did not require the same application of legal mind as the adjudicatory process.

It accordingly directed the chairperson to issue the necessary administrative circular to ensure that every bench passing an order under Section 8(3) of the PMLA includes a judicial member. The court also extended the requirement to certain consequential determinations under other provisions of the PMLA, which are intrinsically linked to the adjudication of attachment, freezing or retention of property and records.

Notably, the judgment did not invalidate the issuance of show-cause notices under Section 8(1) by a bench without a judicial member, nor did it mandate that every adjudication must be conducted by a bench of two or more members. A single-member bench remains permissible, provided the member is drawn from the field of law.

The bench also clarified that its ruling would not automatically reopen orders already passed by a single, non-judicial member before Thursday. Persons aggrieved by such orders would, however, remain free to challenge them on their merits through the statutory appellate remedy.

SC flags need for multiple adjudicating authorities

Separately, the bench nudged the Centre to reconsider the 2009 amendment to the PMLA that restricted the number of adjudicating authorities to one, recommending that the government examine the desirability of restoring the original framework of multiple AAs, including regional authorities.

Pointing to the steep rise in provisional attachment orders (PAOs), the court said the existing arrangement was placing enormous pressure on the authority, particularly when it was required to complete adjudication within the statutory period of 180 days.

According to figures furnished by the ED, a total of 3,639 PAOs had been issued since July 2005. While 321 such orders were issued in 2023-24, the number rose to 461 in 2024-25 and further jumped to 712 in 2025-26. Another 138 PAOs were issued up to August 31, 2026.

The bench noted that the expansion of offences under the PMLA schedule and the consequent widening of proceedings under the law would only add to the workload, including applications for retention of seized properties and records.

“This juxtaposition of the increasing cases and the time-bound nature of adjudication, to our mind, puts an enormous pressure on the Members of the AA, especially those involved in the process of adjudication,” it said.

The court observed that the 2009 amendment, which replaced the original provision allowing the Centre to appoint one or more adjudicating authorities with a framework providing for only one, appeared to have created “an undesirable, if not unsolvable, lock-jam of cases at the level of the AA”. It cautioned that such circumstances could induce hurried and hasty decisions, adversely affecting stakeholders’ ability to access justice.

The bench said it would ordinarily have exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct the Centre to notify additional adjudicating authorities, which would also enable the creation of regional AAs. However, since the 2009 amendment itself was not under challenge, it refrained from issuing such a direction.

Instead, it recommended that the Union government “appropriately consider the suitability and desirability of repealing the 2009 Amendment and reverting to the original framework of multiple Adjudicating Authorities and take necessary steps for the same”.

In its concluding observations, the bench described the PMLA as a law of “exceptional rigour”, stressing that its stringent provisions must be accompanied by safeguards at the stage when an affected person gets the opportunity to contest the attachment of property.

“Independence of position is, however, only one half of that assurance. Where the authority is called upon to weigh evidence, apply statutory presumptions and construe the law, the assurance is fully honoured only when the person who decides is trained in the discipline of the law,” it said.