Three repatriated antiquities, including a 12th-century Chola-period bronze idol, were on Thursday handed over by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Tamil Nadu Police at a function held at the ASI headquarters here, marking a "significant step" towards the recovery and restitution of India's cultural heritage, officials said. ASI handed over three repatriated antiquities to the Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu Police, at Dharohar Bhawan, New Delhi. (@ASIGoI/X) more

The antiquities comprise two bronze idols repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum in the US and one from The Hague in the Netherlands. They were formally handed over to the respective police officers, the ASI said.

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The antiquities include Somaskanda (Lord Shiva and Uma), a 12th-century Chola-period bronze idol photographed in 1959 at the Siva Temple, Sri Visvanatha in Alattur, Mannargudi Taluk, Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It was repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, the ministry said.

Another antiquity, Saint Sundarar with Paravai Nachiyar, is a 16th-century bronze idol belonging to the Vijayanagara period. It was photographed in 1956 at the Shiva Temple, Sri Narisvara in Viracholapuram, Kallakurichi Taluk, Tamil Nadu, and was also repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, it said in a statement.

The third antiquity, Saint Kannappa Nayanar, is a Chola-period bronze idol from Arulmigu Agneeswarasamy Temple in Thirupugalur, Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu.