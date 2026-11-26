The male government staff may avail 15 days paternity leave and they may either go on leave 15 days prior to child birth or within six months following the birth of the child, the government said in the official release on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay announced the introduction of paternity leave for male employees working in the state government for the first time.

The move comes after the government received requests from male government employees seeking the introduction of paternity leave, ANI reported. The female government employees in Tamil Nadu are currently entitled to 365 days of maternity leave.

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In August, the state government had announced that it would extend the maternity leave window from 12 weeks to 365 days for its women employees having their third child.

In 2011, the original 90-day maternity leave window was increased to six months, which was further boosted to nine months in 2016, and extended to one year (365 days) in July 2021 by the respective state governments at the time, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

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The 365-day benefit is applicable to regular women employees with less than two surviving children as per the standard eligibility framework, news agency PTI reported, citing a government source.

However, as per the directives of the Supreme Court and subsequent state amendments, women employed by the state government with two or more surviving children are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave with full pay.