"The Hindu society will certainly respond democratically, at the appropriate time, to this mindset that hurts the sentiments of devotees and commits contempt of the Judiciary," he said.

Alok Kumar said that preventing the centuries-old religious tradition despite the Supreme Court's order reflected what he described as the "anti-Hindu obstinacy" of the Tamil Nadu government. He said the decision was an insult to the Indian Constitution and the Judiciary, besides hurting the faith and beliefs of crores of devotees of Lord Murugan.

Alok Kumar warned that the Tamil Nadu government's decision could lead to a democratic response from Hindu society at an appropriate time. (PTI)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Tamil Nadu government over the denial of permission to light the Maha Deepam on the sacred hill of Lord Murugan at Tirupparankundram during the Karthigai Deepam festival, alleging that the move amounted to defiance of the Supreme Court's order and an affront to Hindu faith.

What did the Supreme Court decide about alleged non-compliance in the Deepam row?

What did the Supreme Court decide about alleged non-compliance in the Deepam row?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam not lit at the Deepathoon?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam not lit at the Deepathoon?

What did the Supreme Court permit regarding the Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram?

What did the Supreme Court permit regarding the Karthigai Deepam at Thirupparankundram?

The VHP chief also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would take prompt action against those who had allegedly defied its order and ensure strict punishment.

Also read: In Madurai's Karthigai Deepam row, SC asks parties to file contempt applications, says will pass appropriate orders

Alok Kumar said Tamil Nadu was the sacred land of Lord Murugan, who is also regarded as the architect of the Tamil language and Tamil culture. He termed it unfortunate and condemnable that an attempt was being made to prevent the lighting of the Maha Deepam on the sacred hill of the deity on the full moon day in the month of Kartik.

Describing Tirupparankundram hill as the sacred hill of Lord Murugan, he said any attempt to alter its religious identity by associating it with "jihadist elements and killers of Hindus" could not be accepted under any circumstances.

He further alleged that the Tamil Nadu government's adamant stand against lighting the Maha Deepam showed that it had chosen to antagonise devotees of Lord Murugan, warning that the decision would prove costly for the government.

Also read: 'Age-old customs': Temple board defends lighting of Karthigai Deepam at usual spot despite SC order

Alok Kumar said the state government had not only insulted Hindu faith and beliefs but had also directly challenged the Judiciary and Lord Murugan.

"Defying the Supreme Court's order even after the High Court's judgment is tantamount to challenging the temple of justice, the supremacy of the Judiciary and the Constitution of the country. No elected government has the right to reject court orders on account of its own political obstinacy," he said.

He added that the incident had insulted both the Judiciary and Hindu faith.

The VHP president also expressed the conviction that what he described as anti-Hindu politics and such a mindset were moving towards extinction from the country's political landscape. He said the departure of such politics from Tamil Nadu was also certain in the near future.