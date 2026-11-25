The shimmering lakes that have long defined Udaipur’s identity and drawn tourists from across the world are witnessing declining water levels following a deficient monsoon, raising concerns over the city's tourism-dependent economy. Udaipur’s lakes play a significant role in the city's tourism economy, supporting hotels, restaurants, boating services and several other lake-dependent businesses. (Representational) more

According to the Rajasthan Water Resources Department’s (WRD) reports, Fateh Sagar and Swaroop Sagar, which were filled to capacity in November last year, have witnessed a significant decline in water storage. The picture is starkly different from the usually brimming lake by August or September, which attracts residents and tourists to witness the opening of its overflow gates.

With the peak tourist season underway, restaurant owners and boating operators fear that further depletion of water levels could adversely affect tourist footfall, as well as businesses and livelihoods dependent on the city's lakes. Residents are also apprehensive about a potential drinking water crisis in the coming months.

What the reports say According to the reports, the water level in Fateh Sagar, which has a designed gauge level of 13 feet, declined from 5.51 feet in October to nearly 4 feet in November. The lake, which was filled to capacity in October last year, held only 60.83% of its total water storage capacity in November this year.

Similarly, Swaroop Sagar, which has a full gauge level of 11 feet, recorded a water level of 7 feet in November, with its storage declining from 100% last year to 63% this year. Udai Sagar, at a full gauge of around 24 feet, recorded a water level of 21 feet, with storage declining from 91% last year to 80% this year.

Meanwhile, Goverdhan Vilas, which has a full-gauge level of around 9 feet, recorded a water level of 6 feet, holding only 47% of its total storage capacity.

The WRD reports also showed that the combined water storage of 15 medium and small reservoirs in Udaipur district declined by 42% year-on-year in November, from 271.48 million cubic metres (MCM) to 151.43 MCM.

Several reservoirs, including Badgaon, Vallabhnagar, Aakodra and Ghasa, which were filled to capacity last year, held only 38.17%, 50.34%, 7.60% and 19.59% of their respective storage capacities in November this year. Meanwhile, Sei Dam held 24.31% and Mansi Wakal 49.53% of their storage capacities.

Across the larger Udaipur water resources zone, comprising 178 reservoirs, water storage declined by 43.18% year-on-year in October, from 1,531.74 MCM to 870.25 MCM. By November, it had further declined to 814.99 MCM, accounting for just 44.04% of its total capacity, against the statewide average of 61.71%.

The department’s rainfall data showed that between June and early October, Swaroop Sagar received 236 mm of rainfall, while Nai, an important catchment area for Pichola, received 272 mm. Udaipur city recorded 327 mm of rainfall, while Girwa received 315 mm, Dewas 355 mm, Sei Dam 392 mm and Udai Sagar 393 mm.

The fears Udaipur’s lakes play a significant role in the city's tourism economy, supporting hotels, restaurants, boating services and several other lake-dependent businesses.

Vipul, a local restaurant owner, said, “This is usually the peak tourist season in Udaipur, but inadequate rainfall and low water levels in the lakes are affecting business.”

Boating operators at Lake Pichola also expressed apprehension over the receding water levels, saying that a further decline could increase operational costs and difficulties. If the situation worsens, they may even have to suspend boating services.

Environmentalist Anil Mehta said inadequate rainfall across the catchment areas of Udaipur’s lakes had affected the entire network of interconnected water bodies.

“Udaipur’s lakes are part of an interconnected water system. Fateh Sagar is primarily fed by the Chhota Madar and Bada Madar reservoirs through the Madar Canal. It also receives water from Badi Talab through the Upli Badi and Hawala Kalan canals. Once Pichola fills to capacity, its surplus water flows into Fateh Sagar through a link canal after the Kala Kiwad gates are opened. Similarly, excess water from Fateh Sagar flows into Udai Sagar through the Ayad River,” he said.

“Areas such as Nai, Bujhra and Kodiat are important catchment areas for Pichola. Normally, adequate rainfall in these areas feeds the Sisama River, which carries water to Pichola through the Nandeshwar channel. However, this year, inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas has resulted in insufficient water flowing into the rivers and streams feeding the lakes,” Mehta added.

While deficient rainfall has emerged as an immediate challenge, human interventions, including encroachments, unregulated construction, and the disruption of natural drainage channels, have also raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of Udaipur’s historic lake system.

On June 5 this year, the Rajasthan high court took suo motu cognisance of growing ecological threats to Udaipur’s lakes, flagging concerns over encroachments, unregulated construction, pollution, degradation of catchment areas and disruption of natural drainage channels.

The court directed authorities to undertake comprehensive inspections and submit detailed reports on the ecological condition, geographical extent, catchment areas, hydrological connectivity and conservation status of the water bodies.

The order covers several prominent lakes, including Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Swaroop Sagar, Rang Sagar, Roop Sagar, Doodh Talai, Goverdhan Sagar, Badi and Udai Sagar.

Apart from the potential impact on tourism, declining water reserves have also put pressure on the city's drinking water supply.

Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary, superintending engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), said inadequate rainfall had resulted in negligible inflows into surface water sources, causing problems with drinking water supply.

Geeta Devi, a local resident, recalled the water crisis of 2005, when several of the city's prominent lakes were on the verge of drying up.

“Earlier, water supply was available on alternate days. Now, the interval between water supplies has increased in some areas. The water level in borewells has also declined. If this situation continues, we will face a situation like 2005, when the city's major lakes were almost on the verge of drying up,” she said.

However, a senior PHED officer, speaking to HT on condition of anonymity, said, “Yes, the situation is concerning, but it is not as severe as it was in 2005. Fortunately, Udaipur has not been declared drought-affected so far, unlike several other districts in the state. All necessary measures are being taken to address the situation.”