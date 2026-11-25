SpiceJet’s missed payments to third-party vendors, including fuel suppliers and airport operations control centres, have triggered frequent ground holds and operational delays, according to an unsigned representation by a section of the airline’s Bombardier Q400 crew. The crew members also alleged that protracted ground holds across Q400 operations had a cascading impact on duty schedules (Facebook/SpiceJet) more

The November 21 representation to the SpiceJet management warned that this had led to unpredictable disruptions, extended duty hours and prolonged salary delays, which were “directly eroding flight safety margins”. To be sure, several service providers have moved the airline to cash-and-carry terms.

HT has reached out to SpiceJet for its comments.

The letter cited an incident on the night of November 18-19 when the airline’s Q400 aircraft was denied departure clearance at Mumbai airport over its pending dues to airport and service agencies, leaving its cockpit crew stranded for hours without accommodation or return travel arrangements.

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According to the crew, two sets of cockpit crew had been asked to operate separate Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi rotations at short notice that night. While the second flight was cancelled after the crew reported for duty in Delhi, the first aircraft landed in Mumbai but was unable to depart because of the airline’s pending financial dues.

While cabin crew members were provided tickets to return to Delhi, the representation alleged that the cockpit crew were left stranded at the airport for hours into the early morning, with repeated calls and emails to SpiceJet’s rostering team, travel desk and senior operational leadership going unanswered.

“Ultimately, the Captain was offered an inadequate sum of ₹4,000 to arrange his own accommodation in Mumbai,” the letter said, adding that “no arrangement or financial provision whatsoever was made for the First Officer”.

To be sure, several service providers have moved the airline to cash-and-carry terms.

The crew members also alleged that protracted ground holds across Q400 operations had a cascading impact on duty schedules. “Due to these protracted holds, operating Captains and cockpit crew frequently exhaust their prescribed Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and experience acute physical fatigue prior to departure or mid-rotation,” the letter said.

Along with operational concerns, the representation flagged five months of pending salaries since July 2026, alleging that Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions had not been deposited since October 2025 and Form 16 for the financial year 2025-26 had not been issued.

The representation further alleged that they continued to operate flights despite financial hardship because of a six-month notice period and threats that the company would withhold their salary arrears, gratuity, and mandatory regulatory clearances if they stopped flying.

SpiceJet’s fleet has shrunk to about seven operational aircraft, according to PlaneSpotters.net as of Nov 24. Its share of India’s domestic market fell to 0.6% in September from 3.9% in January, as monthly domestic passenger volume dropped to roughly 73,000 from nearly 592,000. On Nov 17, DGCA issued a notice to the airline, warning that most of its fleet remained grounded and that the carrier had failed to submit a credible plan to return the planes to service.