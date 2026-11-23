The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu to intervene in the deepening financial crisis at the budget carrier SpiceJet, warning that unpaid salaries, grounded planes, and mounting debts threaten to erode flight safety. FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet passenger aircraft begins landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, August 17, 2026. (REUTERS) more

In a 12-page letter on Sunday, the pilots also demanded a mandatory annual financial and safety-risk assessment for every scheduled airline, with quarterly monitoring for those in distress.

“An airline’s financial health and its operational safety cannot be treated as two independent matters,” FIP president CS Randhawa said in the letter, arguing that financial distress seeps into cockpits and maintenance hangars long before it shows up on a corporate balance sheet.

The letter charted SpiceJet’s decline, noting that its market share had dropped from 21% of the domestic market in 2014 to barely 0.6% in October 2026.

The letter comes days after the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, issued a notice to SpiceJet on November 17, expressing concern over the airline’s ability to maintain operations, meet its financial obligations, and bring back its grounded aircraft. The notice also cited repeated cancellations and delays, unpaid dues, and regulatory non-compliance.

The notice came as SpiceJet seeks to raise up to ₹5,500 crore to get its operations back on track. According to a Mint report, the notice reflected the extent of SpiceJet’s crisis. Much of its fleet remains grounded, market share has fallen, suppliers and staff face delayed payments, and it risks further regulatory action if its operations don’t improve.

FIP said SpiceJet’s troubles are not a passing cash squeeze. “The airline’s difficulties are systemic and cannot be resolved merely by short-term financial infusions,” the letter said, citing persistent cash-flow problems, a largely grounded fleet, delayed salaries and unpaid dues to airports, oil companies, lessors and maintenance providers. It added that some service providers have reportedly moved the airline to cash-and-carry terms.