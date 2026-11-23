A direct rail service linking Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal is set to be launched on November 23, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulating devotees ahead of the inauguration. Yogi said the connection would strengthen the longstanding cultural and spiritual ties between the Awadh and Mithila regions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the connection would ease pilgrimages, promote religious tourism and strengthen cultural ties between India and Nepal. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)) more

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the service would add a new chapter to the enduring spiritual, cultural and “roti-beti” relationship between the two regions. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah would inaugurate the direct rail service between Ayodhya Dham, associated with Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, regarded as the birthplace of Sita.

Yogi said he would be present in Ayodhya to witness the launch. He described the occasion as one that would bring alive memories associated with the Treta Yuga, a reference to the period linked in Hindu tradition with the Ramayana.

The Chief Minister said the rail connection would further strengthen India-Nepal ties that had endured for generations. He described the initiative as an example of the Centre’s stated commitments to “heritage as well as development” and “Neighbourhood First”.