The topic of the climate crisis in India is usually focused around the subjects of carbon levels, moving towards sustainable energy and air quality; these are important topics. However, there is another issue that does not get as much attention, but by virtue of the fact it affects nearly every single citizen, industry or spreadsheet, is just as urgent; this issue is water. India contains approximately 18% of the world’s population, yet only holds approximately 4% of the world’s fresh water resources (considering there are more people than what there is water), therefore this number should force us to consider how we are addressing water as a climate issue, as the gap between how much water we currently have, versus how much water we will actually need continues to grow larger from summer to summer. Water scarcity (HT FILE)

Water scarcity does not happen suddenly, it happens over time through decreasing levels in borewells, increased wait times for tanker deliveries, and limited municipal supply as farmers dig deeper for groundwater. The gradualness of the water shortage is what makes it particularly dangerous because any crisis that does not have a specific point at which it commenced is one that can easily be put off for later resolution. We cannot afford to defer facing the challenge of water scarcity any more than we have already deferred taking the necessary actions to address the crisis. A long term, composite water management index developed by the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) identified that the severe drought and the climate crisis has resulted in water supply challenges affecting all regions of India; and further, that hundreds of millions of people now live with a high degree of stress related to their water resources. It should also be noted that the climate crisis is both increasing the stringency of competition for water as well as changing the nature of water and how it will be used, with less predictability.

The example of Bengaluru should have raised warning signs across the nation. This is one of the largest metropolitan areas in India, therefore, it is alarming to think that a wealthy, modern city is suffering from reduced water supply due to rationed deliveries, deepening droughts, and skyrocketing costs associated with purchasing water supplies via tankers. If a city of this size and level of economic importance can be brought to a point of near-complete exhaustion, then it is logical that any other Indian city should also not assume immunity from such circumstances.

For years, as an example, India relied heavily upon two factors for its significant water security:

the monsoon rains predictably arriving every year, and

a plentiful supply of groundwater via aquifers. The climate crisis means that both these assumptions have been compromised. Rainfall amounts can now be very unpredictable (in other words, short bursts followed by long periods of little or no rain) and also get to the ground much more quickly since they run off rather than being absorbed into the ground (i.e., aquifers). Heat waves are occurring with greater frequency and length which increases evaporation in reservoirs when demand is at its peak. Additionally, due to the prolonged heat waves, farmers are drawing additional amounts of groundwater.

We are only beginning to experience the reality of what appears to be a paradox: That any particular region may have experienced both devastating floods and extreme drought conditions in the same year. Our water delivery systems, designed for stable and predictable climatic conditions, are now being required to operate under conditions of increasing volatility resulting ultimately in the failure of our systems.

The issue of water scarcity is generally considered an environmental issue, however, the negative impact of water scarcity is primarily felt through humans i.e. low-income families (most impacted), rural communities, children, and others without access to water will be affected first by the lack of water. As a consequence of water being scarce and, therefore, more expensive; this will create a large-scale movement of people from flooded areas to urban areas putting additional strain on the health of urban centres due to unsanitary conditions and increase the levels of inequity that already exists.

This helps to explain why water should be part of the core climate and CSR strategy in Indian corporations not only on the periphery. For corporations, water stress has moved from being viewed solely as an abstract metric around sustainability to now also being an operational risk whereby production may cease, a community issue where there will be the need for companies to develop relationships with communities and will affect evaluation by investors of the company and their ESG rankings. Therefore, addressing this issue is the right thing to do from a corporate responsibility standpoint as well as a corporate business interest since addressing this issue will allow for companies to achieve long-term goals.

Traditionally, when a region's water supply runs low, the logical response is to find additional sources of water from farther away or pump it from deeper within the earth. This method has reached its limit for how far water can be transported via piping versus distance and depth from water source to end destination. A more sustainable solution for acquiring water will require a shift in sourcing strategies (like with energy). Over the last decade, producing enough electricity to power an entire structure from rooftop solar panels went from being an uncommon idea to almost universal in application within a relatively short period of time. It is logical to believe that a similar paradigm shift will need to occur for acquired water resources. We will need to rethink how we think about publicly provided centralised water supplies; we need to begin to look at ways in which we are able to independently produce/acquire onsite un-utilised fresh water near where it will likely be consumed.

One of the strategies that we will use to accomplish this type of onsite decentralised resource is through atmospheric water generation systems. Atmospheric water generation systems utilise the moisture that naturally exists in ambient air (i.e. air) as their source of water and provide delivered, safe drinking water to users without removing fresh water from our underground aquifer systems or relying upon centrally located water truck and pipeline delivery systems. Additionally, we will be able to provide water delivery systems for our customers that do not require the event that we have a disaster scenario and there is no longer an available water supply for use by our customers.

The importance of honesty can't be understated in a publication aimed at professionals working in the field of sustainability. They will rightfully scrutinise your assertions regarding atmospheric generators (AGs). AGs are more effective in humid climates than in true arid climates, which means AG outputs go down and energy needs go up as humidity decreases. The environmental sustainability of AG technologies also depends on what power source is used to operate them, so pairing AG technologies with renewable power sources is imperative, not optional. Let's be clear: Atmospheric generators (AGs) are not the magic answer to our water supply crisis, and no credible provider would claim otherwise. The primary benefit that AGs have is as just one resilient element among a comprehensive water strategy that incorporates rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, watershed management, and the extremely important, but often overlooked, repair of leaking water distribution systems before water reaches a faucet.

The bright side of this story is that real actions do not have to wait until infrastructure is redeveloped. Corporations' campuses, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, schools, and other public institutions can all become early users of decentralised water production/reuse, thus decreasing their need for municipal and/or groundwater that is being used up while creating resiliency against disruption.

Therefore, future building codes and CSR strategies need to implement on-site water generation/reuse in the same way that they increasingly implement energy efficiency as a part of the design process rather than as an afterthought. In addition to treating on-site water generation/reuse in a similar manner to energy efficiency as a design specification, corporations need to audit their water footprints with the same level of effort that they now conduct for carbon, provide themselves with measurable water reduction goals, and invest in water resiliency as fundamental infrastructure rather than as discretionary philanthropy. Additionally, for CSR teams, these water projects allow for the rare combination of measurable environmental impact, combined with a direct, tangible benefit to the communities that they serve.

The climate crisis has created a global water crisis, but there are still solutions. The major problem is not technologies, knowledge or solutions that exist; it’s our inaction and apathy toward responding before impacts become disastrous. By creating local, independent systems for securing their own water sources, we will become less reliant on imported water – and will be able to respond to crises when they occur, as opposed to waiting for external assistance.

We, as communities, must take action to secure drinking water sources through local projects that use existing technologies/solutions to meet the need for clean drinking water. It is critical that local authorities engage in creating contingency plans for their communities. Water is our most vital resource and should be treated as such in all actions taken to address local needs.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Navkaran Singh Bagga, founder & CEO, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems.