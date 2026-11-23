Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Monday set aside the suspension of 16 students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady, over their alleged assault on Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas during an SFI-led protest against the lack of facilities on the campus. Kerala HC sets aside suspension of 16 Sanskrit university students more

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan allowed the petitions filed by the students challenging the disciplinary action taken by the university.

The court set aside four orders issued by the university and its syndicate relating to the suspension of the 16 students, the appointment of a disciplinary committee to conduct an inquiry, the committee's report and the subsequent review of the university's decision.

The court also directed the university to conduct a separate examination for the students.

It observed that the university could initiate a fresh inquiry if it wanted to, but the students should not be suspended again pending the inquiry.

The court further directed that if the students were found guilty in a fresh inquiry, the 84 days they had already spent under suspension should be taken into account.

It also said that the possibility of a further inquiry should not be cited as a reason for denying the students a separate examination.

The 16 students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 over the alleged lack of adequate facilities on the campus.

They were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.

Following the suspension, some of the students were prevented from appearing for examinations.

Though a single bench of the High Court had initially permitted them to appear for the examinations, the university approached a division bench, which stayed the order.

The students subsequently moved the Supreme Court, which directed the High Court single bench to reconsider their petition.

Meanwhile, students who had been on an indefinite hunger strike on the campus ended their protest following the High Court verdict.

CPI district secretary S Satheesh offered lemon juice to the protesting students, marking the end of their hunger strike.

Addressing the students, SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev said the High Court verdict was a victory for the students and the organisation, adding that they would not apologise for something they claimed they had not done.

He alleged that the verdict was a setback for the RSS and the state government and demanded that the university immediately revoke the suspension and arrange examinations for the students on a war footing.

Sanjeev thanked Left workers and locals who had supported the agitation for more than 20 days.

He also praised the six students who had undertaken the hunger strike and the 10 others who supported them, saying their determination had helped sustain the agitation.

One of the protesting students told reporters that they would appear for the examinations soon and that the verdict had brought an end to the difficulties they had faced over the past three to four months.

"We may lose in life, but we will not lose to the RSS," the student said.

Another student alleged that the university authorities and political leaders had targeted SFI activists through suspensions and arrests and by preventing them from appearing for examinations.

The student said the 16 students would return to the campus and write their examinations without apologising, maintaining that they had committed no wrongdoing.

Following the verdict, SFI activists took out a victory rally through Kalady town to the university campus, raising slogans against Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas and Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

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