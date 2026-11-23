President Donald Trump defended his support for the $TRUMP meme coin during a private dinner with its biggest holders on Sunday. The president said that his backing for cryptocurrency is driven by America’s economic competition with China. Donald Trump told top $TRUMP token holders he supports cryptocurrency to strengthen US competitiveness, even as the meme coin trades below $1. (Bloomberg) more

The gathering also took place amid renewed scrutiny over foreign participation in the token and questions surrounding the Trump family’s growing crypto business.

“I’m doing it for the United States. If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” Trump told attendees gathered at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, according to Reuters.

The event marked the third gala for the largest holders of the $TRUMP token. It came as the cryptocurrency fell below $1, its lowest level since launch. The coin once traded as high as $75.

Also read: Trump memecoin falls 98% as demand drops for latest crypto gala, raising fresh conflict of interest concerns

Meme coin's steep decline Days before Trump assumed office for a second term, the coin, dubbed $TRUMP, went on sale. Since then, it has dropped by about 98% from its peak and is now close to record lows. Last year, the president disclosed earnings of $636 million.

Organisers if the gala selected attendees based on their time-weighted holdings of the meme coin between September 30 and November 16. While organisers said 185 crypto wallets qualified, the leaderboard published on the project’s website listed 130 wallets when the contest ended.

Blockchain data reviewed by Reuters showed the listed wallets collectively held about $8.6 million worth of the token. That was sharply lower than the estimated $148 million held by attendees at the May 2025 gala.

According to Bloomberg, in the two weeks after each of the first two announcements, trading volume of the coin increased between four and eight times its previous levels. In the two weeks following the most recent announcement, trading volume fell by about 35%, open interest remained unchanged, and the coin's price fell by 9%. The overall cryptocurrency market was also falling.

One notable absence was crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who attended the first gala in 2025 after becoming the token’s largest holder with about $18.5 million in $TRUMP holdings.

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What happened during the gala? Attendees described Sunday’s dinner as significantly quieter than last year’s event.

According to Reuters, guests waited in rainy weather before entering the venue. Inside, they were served grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut. They heard speeches from businessman and “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary and former NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The contest website said the top 29 holders would receive access to a VIP reception with Trump and a gift bag carrying Trump-branded merchandise. The top four participants were also promised an 18-karat gold Trump-branded watch.

However, Danish entrepreneur Morten Christensen, founder of cryptocurrency platform Airdrop Alert, told Reuters he qualified for the top 29 using a hedging strategy worth roughly $41,000 in time-weighted holdings but was denied entry to the VIP reception.

Christensen said staff instructed him to contact customer support. “Obviously, ⁠no one is going to reply right now,” said Christensen. He added that he was kicked out of the event around 7pm for “sharing with the press.”

He waited outside in the rain for his sister, who was still inside.