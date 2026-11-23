Zelensky credited the Security Service of Ukraine and the country's Defence Forces with carrying out the mission, saying the targets had been achieved despite Russian efforts to counter the attack .

In a post on X, Zelensky identified the warship as the Russian corvette Merkury, which he said was commissioned in 2023 during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He said a Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed in the operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukrainian forces sank a Russian corvette and destroyed a combat helicopter in an operation off the coast of Libya , using seven Ukrainian-made naval drones.

“I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian president also said a second target, the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara, was hit. He alleged that Russia used the ship to transport weapons.

Zelenskyy says seven naval drones were deployed According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made naval drones during the operation off Libya. He did not provide further details about the timing of the attack or the extent of the damage to the cargo vessel.

The statement did not specify whether the MV Angara sank or whether there were casualties in the operation.

Zelenskyy described the mission as a response to Russia's war against Ukraine and said Kyiv would continue its operations in designated waters.

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” he said.

He ended the post by thanking the Ukrainian personnel involved and declaring, “Glory to Ukraine!”