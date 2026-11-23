More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Manchester’s Co-op Live arena after an unknown substance was released into the crowd during US rapper Don Toliver’s concert on Sunday night, November 22. Authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. (Getty Images via AFP) more

One person was taken to hospital, while more than 50 others were assessed by medical teams after reporting eye and respiratory symptoms.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10pm following reports that concertgoers were experiencing the effects of an unidentified substance. Police initially suspected teargas, but authorities have yet to establish what was released or how the incident occurred.

In an update issued shortly after 2am on Monday, November 23, police said everyone had been safely evacuated from the venue. Several people were assessed and treated at the scene.

The North West Ambulance Service said more than 50 people had been assessed by clinicians, with some reporting eye irritation and breathing difficulties.

“Decontamination is being carried out as a precaution and one patient has been taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” the ambulance service said in a statement.

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It added that several emergency crews, including its Hazardous Area Response Team, had been deployed to assist with the assessment and treatment of those affected.

Anyone who attended the concert and subsequently develops symptoms has been advised to seek medical attention.

More than 12,000 concertgoers evacuated Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said more than 12,000 people were safely escorted out of the arena following the incident.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert,” Parker said, adding that several people received treatment at the venue and one person had been taken to hospital.

She also urged anyone who had left the concert and subsequently felt unwell to visit their local hospital.

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Parker said declaring a major incident enabled emergency services and partner agencies to coordinate their response quickly and effectively.

“We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she added.

Venue working with police to establish cause Co-op Live said it was working closely with Greater Manchester Police to determine the cause of the incident.

“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester police to identify the cause and action appropriately,” the venue said in a statement.

The arena added that visitor safety remained its priority and that it would share further information when an update became available from police.

Toliver, whose full name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, was performing in Manchester as part of his Nitrous tour when the incident occurred.

The US rapper is scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday and the OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday. The Co-op Live arena is also scheduled to host singer Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday.