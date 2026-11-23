Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.
Train carrying 95 passengers derails after colliding with 18-wheeler in Louisiana
An Amtrak train carrying about 95 passengers derailed Sunday evening in Lafayette, Louisiana, after colliding with an 18-wheeler transporting a bulldozer.
An Amtrak train carrying approximately 95 passengers derailed after colliding with an 18-wheeler transporting a bulldozer at a railroad crossing in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sunday evening, November 22.
Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, while emergency crews responded to the scene.
The collision occurred around 6:05 pm in the 100 block of Thru-Way Park Road at an uncontrolled railroad crossing, the Lafayette Police Department said, according to local broadcaster KLFY.
The impact caused the first two cars of the Amtrak train to derail. The truck involved in the collision was hauling a bulldozer when it was struck by the passenger train.
Approximately 95 people were aboard the train at the time of the crash, KLFY reported.
Four people taken to hospital after collision
Twelve ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the collision, according to sources cited by KLFY.
Four people had been transported to hospitals with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening as of Sunday evening.
Authorities said additional hospital transports were possible. The extent of the injuries and the identities of those affected were not immediately available.
Traffic restrictions imposed near crash site
The collision also prompted traffic restrictions near the crash site.
The right southbound lane of US 90 East, near the 3000 block, was closed following the incident, while the centre and left lanes remained open.
Drivers were urged to exercise caution while travelling through the area because of distractions and activity surrounding the crash scene.
Authorities had not provided further details about what led to the collision at the uncontrolled railroad crossing.