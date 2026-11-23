Jim Beam will keep its historic flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky, closed indefinitely as the American whiskey industry grapples with declining consumer demand and record-high inventories. Jim Beam delays reopening of Kentucky distillery. (AP)

The decision marks a change from the company's earlier plan to suspend operations at the facility for one year and resume production in 2027. The distillery's reopening date is now uncertain, with parent company Suntory Global Spirits saying it will reassess production requirements based on demand, inventory levels and long-term business needs.

According to a report by The Courier Journal, the company confirmed that the production pause would continue. Jim Beam had initially announced the one-year suspension in December 2025.

The development comes as whiskey producers face pressure from slowing sales and excess supply in the United States, particularly in Kentucky, a major centre of bourbon production.

Also Read: Trump says ‘open borders destroy nations’, claims US was close to becoming one before he took office

Jim Beam shifts production to another Kentucky facility While the Clermont distillery remains closed for production, Jim Beam has shifted operations to its nearby Booker Noe Distillery in Boston, Kentucky. According to Food Dive, the facility is the brand's largest distillery, with an annual production capacity of 45 million original proof gallons.

The Clermont campus will continue to support other activities, including warehousing, bottling and craft distilling. Its Fred B. Noe Distillery produces whiskey labels including Knob Creek, Little Book and Booker's.

Suntory Global Spirits said it manages production in line with market demand and long-term requirements. The company has not provided a revised date for restarting distillation at the flagship facility.

Also Read: H-1B visa curbs could hurt US workers in non-STEM jobs, study says

US whiskey industry faces inventory glut Jim Beam's decision comes amid a broader slowdown in whiskey consumption. Data from global beverage alcohol research firm IWSR, cited by Food Dive, showed that US whiskey inventories were three times higher than estimated annual demand.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association reported that its members held 16.1 million barrels of whiskey as of October 2025, highlighting the scale of accumulated stocks in the state.

IWSR managing director and president Marten Lodewijks said growth in the whiskey market was increasingly concentrated in specific price segments, with premium products performing better than mainstream and value offerings.

"The unifying theme across Scotch, US, Japanese and Irish whiskey is polarisation by price tier: we are seeing growth narrowing to specific bands within each whisky sub-category, rather than spreading across the price ladder," Lodewijks said.

He added that growth was concentrating at the premium end, while mainstream and value categories were facing greater pressure.

The slowdown extends beyond whiskey. IWSR data showed that total beverage alcohol sales declined for the third consecutive year in 2025.

Jim Beam's decision reflects the pressure facing producers as they adjust output to match weaker demand and high inventories. The company has not announced a date for resuming production at its Clermont facility.