Cardiologist explains if it is safe to drink caffeinated beverage early in the morning, warns who should be cautious

For many, the morning routine seems to be incomplete without a hot cup of tea or coffee. Grogginess subsides and one feels more alert, ready to take on the day. But the downside is the caffeine content, and if at all it is safe to make the morning caffeine beverage the first thing you start your day with. Is there any possibility of adverse impact? Often, caffeine is associated with palpitations, worsening your anxiety. But the impact of caffeinated drinks on your wellbeing is much more nuanced, and does not exist in binary, so no blanket good or bad. It is much more nuanced and layered. Let's see what a specialist has to say regarding this early morning habit.

Dr Anshu Kabra, additional director - cardiology at Narayana Hospital, Jaipur, dispelled that for most healthy adults drinking tea or coffee in the morning is not harmful. But the keywords, here are ‘moderation,' and ‘individual tolerance.’

How does your body react to caffeine? The cardiologist named the biological process behind the much coveted alertness after a cup of coffee, “Caffeine is a stimulant, and when you take it, it prevents the action of a chemical known as adenosine, which usually has the effect of promoting relaxation and drowsiness. As a result, alertness is temporarily increased, and there may be a short-term rise in both heart rate and blood pressure.” It makes sense why you feel more alert and focused after coffee.

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But during the process, the heart rate and blood pressure rise temporarily. Here, many may believe it to be a red flag. Dr Kubera, on the other hand, attributed the caffeine side effects to vary from person to person. “Individuals who regularly take in caffeine may also become used to its effects. The strength of your reaction will depend on factors such as your genetics, your usual caffeine intake, your age, any medications you are on, and your existing health conditions.”

So, instead of searching for expected side effects after drinking caffeine, monitor how you react to it. The biggest clue lies there.

What if you drank it every day? The frequency is equally significant, and for this, the cardiologist quoted a statement from American Heart Association regarding caffeine limits, "The most recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association states that up to about 400 mg of caffeine per day is usually safe for the majority of adults. Nevertheless, the amount of caffeine differs greatly among beverages and with serving sizes, which is why "one cup" doesn't always indicate the same quantity of caffeine."

Are there any benefits? Palpitations after drinking coffee for some people may make it seem like it is unhealthy for heart, but again, when you drink in ‘moderation’ there are actual cardiovascular benefits. Dr Kabra reminded, on the basis of majority of the observational studies, one experiences a lowered risk of coronary artery disease, stroke, and heart failure. But this also does not imply that coffee has medicinal properties. It should be complementary, instead of being a substitute.