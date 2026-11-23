Dhaka, A Bangladeshi court has directed the authorities to frame mandatory interim guidelines to prevent children below 16 years of age from accessing social media platforms and ordered the formation of an independent expert committee to examine the impact of algorithm-driven content feeds on minors. Bangladeshi court orders interim curbs on social media access for children under 16 more

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh issued the directives on Sunday while passing an order on a writ petition that questioned the government's failure to formulate a national policy regulating social media access for children under 16, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The bench comprising Justices Sikder Mahmudur Razi and Fatema Anwar directed the Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and the Chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, among other respondents, to take necessary steps.

It also ordered the immediate formation of a committee comprising cybersecurity specialists, child psychologists, paediatricians and legal experts to assess the structural impact of algorithm-controlled feeds on children.

The move comes amid growing international concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health, physical well-being and development, with governments across the globe increasingly considering age-based restrictions and stricter safeguards against potentially harmful online content.

The committee will examine how algorithm-based recommendation systems influence children's behaviour, exposure to online content and overall development, and submit its assessment to help shape regulatory measures.

The writ petition was filed earlier this month by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Faisal Dastagir, who appeared before the court in person.

The absence of a regulatory framework had left children below 16 exposed to unrestricted social media use, potentially affecting their mental and physical development, Dastagir was quoted as saying by Prothom Alo.

Citing research highlighting health concerns, including impaired eyesight, among children exposed to excessive screen time, he argued that a national policy was necessary to regulate their access to social media.

The court also directed the authorities to explain why their failure to establish an independent committee to assess the structural impact of algorithm-controlled feeds on minors and formulate a national policy restricting social media access for children under 16 should not be declared illegal and beyond their lawful authority, the report said.

Several countries across the world are tightening regulations governing children's access to social media.

Australia became the first country to enforce a minimum age of 16 for accounts on major social media platforms in December 2025, requiring platforms to take reasonable steps to prevent under-16s from creating or retaining accounts.

Indonesia banned children under 16 from having accounts on "high-risk" social media and online platforms starting on March 28, 2026, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to introduce such restrictions.

Malaysia, too, began enforcing age-verification requirements in June 2026, barring children below 16 from opening social media accounts and requiring existing users to verify their age.

The UK plans to ban children under 16 from major social media platforms starting in spring 2027, with initial regulations expected to be laid before Parliament by December 2026. It is also considering overnight curfews for teens aged 16 and 17 and blocking infinite-scroll mechanisms for kids.

Canada introduced a bill in parliament in June, proposing a minimum age of 16 for holding social media accounts. The proposed legislation is yet to become law.

Brazil enacted rules in 2026 requiring age verification and parental account linking for users under 16.

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act in September to ban children under 13 from social media and set 15 as the minimum age for independent accounts.

Countries such as France, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Poland, New Zealand, Denmark, and Slovenia have drafted restrictions aimed primarily at under-15s, while Austria has proposed an under-14 ban.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.