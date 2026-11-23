Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Monday, November 23, as the rate for 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,980.08 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,249. The rates varied across some major cities, with Chennai recording the highest prices among the locations listed. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹12,671 per gram, while 22-carat gold cost ₹11,615. The rate for 18-carat gold stood at ₹9,506 per gram. (Pexel/Representative Image) more

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures traded higher in morning trade. According to Goodreturns, the gold contract for December 4 delivery was at ₹1,24,614 per 10 grams at 9:12 am, up ₹2,836 or 2.33% from its previous close of ₹1,21,778. The contract was near its intraday high of ₹1,24,725.

Gold rate today in major Indian cities The 22-carat gold rate in India was ₹1,11,980.08 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,22,249. Delhi recorded the same rates.

In Mumbai, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,12,092.06 per 10 grams, while the 24-carat rate stood at ₹1,22,371.25.

Bengaluru recorded rates matching the national figures, with 22-carat gold at ₹1,11,980.08 and 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,249 per 10 grams.

Chennai had the highest rates among the cities listed. The 22-carat gold price stood at ₹1,12,987.90 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,23,329.24.

In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,12,204.04 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at ₹1,22,493.50.

Silver rate today in India Silver was priced at ₹1,488.71 for 10 grams in India on Monday, November 23. The rate stood at ₹14,885.10 for 100 grams and ₹1,48,851 per kilogram.

According to Goodreturns, silver was priced at ₹175 per gram, or ₹1,75,000 per kilogram.