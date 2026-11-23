Chennai, Upping the ante against Kamal Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar', Puthiya Tamilagam founder president K Krishnasamy on Monday said his party would take out a big rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to Shastri Bhavan in Chennai and stage a protest on December 7, and also submit a petition to the CBFC opposing the name and urging that it be dropped. Krishnasamy announces rally on Dec 7 to oppose Haasan's upcoming film's title 'Sandiyar' more

Speaking to reporters here, Krishnasamy recalled that 23 years ago, when Haasan named a film Sandiyar, his party strongly objected to it and petitioned then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and eventually the actor renamed it as 'Virumandi,' which was released in 2004. Again, the actor has announced recently that his upcoming film's title will be Sandiyar.

Krishnamsamy said the word Sanidyar is not good in view of its connotations such as rowdyism, atrocities and so on.

"In Tamil Nadu, everyone knows that the cinema creates political leaders. So, each and every move of the actors or the villains have an impact on society. Sandiyar is a very bad name...I don't know why Kamal Haasan repeatedly wants to promote it," he said.

Last week, his party made representations to Tamil Nadu Education and Information Minister Rajamohan, and film producers association as well. Also, an "ultimatum has been given to Kamal Haasan and his production house Raj Kamal Films to change the name; more than 10 days have passed, and they have not changed the name," he said.

Instead, posters have appeared in the urban areas of the state with the same name Sandiyar, and hence, the party has to move on to the next stage.

Accordingly, the party has decided to take out a big rally from Rajarathinam Stadium to Shastri Bhavan in Chennai and stage a protest on December 7. Following the protest, the party has a plan to submit a memorandum to the Central Board of Film Certification and later that day, conduct a seminar in which social activists would take part to further mobilise opinion against that name.

On the Thirupparankundram issue, the PT chief said the Tamil Nadu government should allow lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the deepathoon on the hill. "I don't know what is the issue . When the Supreme Court gives an order, it has to be obeyed. I don't know why the government has filed a review petition," he said.

According to the Puthiya Tamilagam, the word 'Sandiyar' and the theme of "revenge" romanticises violence, and it may stoke violence between castes in southern Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. At a time, when harmony prevails and caste-based clashes have greatly diminished, such a title may undo it. Claims were also made on social media that the word Sandiyar implies association with dominant caste groups.

Raaj Kamal Films International had said that the shoot for Sandiyar, a S U Arunkumar directorial, began on November 7, Haasan's birthday. "6 rounds, zero mercy, revenge does give satisfaction, but..." was the promotional tagline used by the production house in social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.