A night of throbbing lights, techno music and a tranquil vibe awaited Mumbai on Sunday as DJ Anyma took over the console at AEDEN Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The Italian DJ was making his India debut, and was greeted by a swarm of fans who gathered in thousands to get in the zone of his music. DJ Anyma at AEDEN Mumbai

Arriving on stage even earlier than his scheduled time, the DJ played his signature beats and got the crowd rolling from the word go. His performance was enhanced by the big LED screen put up behind him that showcased breathtaking AI visuals as he played. Not just that, but the lights and fire display that accompanied Anyma’s music, syncing perfectly with his beats, made the experience even more surreal.

While the artiste didn’t address the audience directly, his music did the talking for him. It seemed as if black was the unofficial dress code of the night that everyone just inherently knew. They got lost in a trance as the DJ played his beat and kept the crowd on their toes throughout his two-hour set.

Anyma played techno remixes of songs like Cold As Ice, Where Have You Been, his songs Bad Angel, Voices In My Head and Other Dimension. But what came as a surprise for the crowd was that in the middle of his set, the artiste played a techno remix with Sitar music, giving an Indian touch to his work. The audience was enthralled by this fusion and showed their excitement through their energy.

While DJ Anyma was the showstopping act, AEDEN Mumbai kept the audience entertained through the day with acts by Indian techno artiste Axl Stace, Cairo-based melodic techno DJ and producer Baset, Italian electronic music duo Agents of Time and Danish electronic musician and DJ Kölsch, giving the audience a day they will never forget.