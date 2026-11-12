Italian DJ and producer Anyma, aka Matteo Milleri, who is set to make his India debut in Mumbai on November 22, says he has not planned a fixed setlist for the performance, preferring to adapt his sets to the audience and the energy of each venue. “Every song is linked to a new progression in the visual narrative, but I am always navigating the show and set differently depending on the country, the venue, and what the audience is reacting to. This way, I have specific moments I’m planning to premiere prepared while retaining the spontaneity that’s exciting about electronic music,” he shares. DJ Anyma on India debut: I navigate my sets differently depending on the country and audience

The 38-year-old’s approach to live performances has evolved since the release of his debut solo album, GENESYS, in 2023. While he was initially figuring out how to translate his ideas into a live experience, he now feels more confident about the creative process. “I was still learning how to world-build, I was more so reacting and making decisions in real time. Now I feel I’ve become more comfortable with the blueprint and I can focus more on the creation of the art itself, versus the time we used to spend figuring out how we can even implement these themes or moments,” he explains.

Audience reactions, he adds, continue to influence how his shows develop. “More than anything, the reactions from the audience really help me shape the story, because with ÆDEN, I wanted the show to evolve with each performance and feel like a conversational narrative constantly building onto itself. That part has been fun,” he says.

Having performed at some of the world’s biggest music events and venues, Anyma also recalls the moments that have stood out in his career. “My New Year’s Eve performance at Sphere in Las Vegas and headlining Coachella are the most memorable career moments for me. Particularly performing ‘Bad Angel’ with Lisa,” he shares.

The Anyma project, which has grown significantly in scale since its inception during the pandemic, began as a personal creative experiment at a time when live music had come to a standstill. “Anyma started as a personal project and really as a creative outlet for me during the pandemic when there was no live music. It forced me to take a step back, and I wanted to experiment with how I could connect music and visual arts at a scale that hadn’t been done before. It’s pretty surreal to think of what it’s grown into now, but it’s obviously resonated with people all over the world. I’m really just grateful to be able to keep world-building and that fans are interested and trusting enough to allow me to do so,” he says.

Despite the scale of his productions, the DJ maintains that creating an emotional connection with the audience remains central to his work. “I’m always trying to create an intimate, emotional moment with the audience regardless of the size, so it’s that feeling and energy that has always inspired me the most. I’m most fulfilled addressing deeper and more complex themes behind the show than just a traditional concert,” he ends.