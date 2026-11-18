The failure is as monumental as it was avoidable. For years, widespread misinformation had led to a steady decline in vaccination rates in America. The covid-19 pandemic made things worse by disrupting routine vaccinations and deepening Americans’ distrust of jabs. At the start of his second term, Donald Trump appointed Robert Kennedy junior, a famous vaccine sceptic, as the country’s top health official. Mr Kennedy’s contributions since then have included urging West Virginia to offer religious exemptions to schools’ vaccine requirements and an executive order encouraging drugmakers to split the combined jab protecting against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Mr Trump claimed, with no evidence, that together “there could be a possibility they’re quite lethal.” FILE PHOTO: A measles alert sign hangs outside the entrance to the Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., March 14, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo (REUTERS) So it was little surprise when, on November 17th, an arm of the World Health Organisation declared that endemic transmission of measles has been re-established in America for the first time since 1999. It is nonetheless a stunning step backward. This year there have been cases reported in 45 states and ten measles-related deaths, compared with just three from 2000 to 2025. Eradicating measles again will be costly and painful, for the Americans sickened by it and the health system once able so simply to fend it off.

Chart 1

Measles is highly contagious, an airborne pathogen that takes up residence in a patient’s nose and throat before symptoms appear. In most cases those symptoms include a fever, not unlike a bad case of the flu, and a rash. But one in six children under five with measles are hospitalised with complications such as brain inflammation or pneumonia; the rate for adults is almost as high. Even mild cases cast a long shadow. Measles causes “immune amnesia”, a loss of antibodies developed against common viruses, which can lead to more frequent episodes of illness for several years. One in 600 children infected before their first birthday will eventually develop a fatal brain condition. After a vaccine was developed in the 1960s, vaccination efforts proceeded fitfully until the early 1990s, when Congress created a permanent federal programme for free jabs in childhood. By the end of the century measles was no longer spreading and occasional outbreaks were easily contained. That era is over. Two-thirds of counties in Pennsylvania and nearly a third of counties in Wisconsin have reported measles cases this year. Chains of transmission in Utah and Arizona have been traced to an outbreak in Texas that began more than a year ago.

Chart 2