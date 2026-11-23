Japan’s 7-Eleven is testing an unusual fusion of Indian and Japanese cuisine: a biryani-inspired rice ball. Called Biryani Onigiri or Biryani Omusubi, the product transforms the popular Indian rice dish into a Japanese-style onigiri, with spiced basmati rice and chicken shaped into a compact, convenient snack. A Biryani Onigiri has been launched by 7-Eleven Japan. (X/@tomo_ringring) more The product was developed in collaboration with Biryani Osawa, a reservation-only restaurant in Tokyo’s Kanda district. The ten-seat restaurant serves a single biryani menu each day and recently earned a Bib Gourmand recognition in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2026, according to a report in Connect India Japan. Biryani Onigiri in Japan Onigiri, also known as omusubi or nigirimeshi, is a traditional Japanese dish of rice balls filled with meat and often wrapped in nori (seaweed). Unlike traditional Japanese onigiri, which are commonly wrapped in seaweed, the Biryani Omusubi uses the biryani itself to form the rice ball. It brings together Indian spices, basmati rice and chicken in a format familiar to Japanese convenience store customers. According to Biryani Osawa, the product took numerous trials and adjustments to perfect.

In an X post shared November 16, the restaurant wrote: “Together with 7-Eleven, we created a biryani rice ball. “After repeated trials and adjustments, we finally achieved a flavor worthy of Biryani Osawa. We carefully refined every step of the process to bring out the deliciousness of the basmati rice, the aroma of the spices, and the light texture unique to biryani,” it explained. Where to buy the fusion snack Priced at 248 yen before tax (approximately 268 yen including tax, or INR 156), the Biryani Omusubi is being sold on a trial basis from November 17, 2026. However, it is available only at select 7-Eleven outlets in four areas: Sumida and Ginza in Tokyo, and Funabashi and Narashino in Chiba. Not every store in these areas stocks the product, making it difficult for customers to get their hands on one. Reports suggest that several outlets sold out on the first day of sales, with some customers visiting multiple convenience stores in search of the biryani rice ball.