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Balen Shah invites PM Modi to Nepal, urges Indians to visit Pashupatinath, other religious sites
The two leaders held bilateral talks in New Delhi to review India-Nepal relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors.
Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah, who is in India on a two-day official visit, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his country on Monday. Shah also encouraged Indians to visit Pashupatinath and other religious and tourist destinations in Nepal, as he said that the relationship between the two neighbouring nations remains “as strong as the Himalayas”.
Track live updates on Balen Shah's India visit
The two leaders held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to review India-Nepal relations and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation across key sectors. Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day visit between November 22 to 23.
During the Nepalese leader's visit to India, at least eight Memorandums of Understanding were signed to expand bilateral cooperation across sectors, including satellite technology, governance, healthcare, urban development and traditional medicine.
PM Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepalese counterpart and his 34-member government delegation.
Modi and Shah also flagged off the Saryu Kamala Express, a new train service connecting Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, a move aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity and religious tourism between India and Nepal.
The new train service is expected to facilitate pilgrim movement between Ayodhya and Janakpur, both of which hold significant religious importance.
Ayodhya is associated with Lord Ram, while Janakpur is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Janaki. Improved rail access between the two destinations could encourage religious tourism and provide a more convenient travel option for devotees from both countries.
Also read: Modi, Balen Shah flag off Ayodhya-Janaki Dham train to boost India-Nepal ties
Shah is accompanied by finance minister Swarnim Wagle, foreign minister Shishir Khanal, chief advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.
Earlier in the day, Shah laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Raj Ghat andd paid tribute to the Father of the Nation. , Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of his state visit to India.
The Nepal PM also signed the guestbook at the memorial site after he paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation.
Prior to this, PM Shah received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Prime Minister Modi in attendance.
The two-day State visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to take stock of their bilateral partnership, review ongoing cooperation and explore ways to expand engagement across areas of shared interest.