Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday assured Toyota Motor Corporation of his government's full support and facilitation for expanding its manufacturing operations in Karnataka, as the Japanese automobile major looks at scaling its vehicle production capacity to one million in the near future. Shivakumar also encouraged Toyota to consider introducing its Japan taxi model in Karnataka. (@DKShivakumar X/Representative Image) more

During a meeting with the senior leadership of Toyota Motor Corporation at its Motomachi plant in Japan, the CM, along with Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, discussed opportunities to strengthen Toyota's manufacturing footprint, expand production and explore new mobility solutions in Karnataka, officials said.

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The Toyota delegation was led by Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation, they said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, the company highlighted Karnataka's importance as a key manufacturing destination and export hub, besides outlining its existing presence and operations in the State.

The chief minister assured the Toyota leadership that the Karnataka government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the company's expansion plans.

He encouraged Toyota to further scale up its operations in the state, reiterating Karnataka's commitment to providing a conducive environment for investments and manufacturing growth.

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During the discussions, Shivakumar also encouraged Toyota to consider introducing its Japan taxi model in Karnataka. The affordable hybrid electric vehicle, designed for taxi operations, could help make taxi services more economical and accessible to commuters across the state, it said.

The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of rolling out flex-fuel vehicles and their potential advantages, particularly in the context of alternative fuels and sustainable mobility solutions, it said.

The chief minister and Patil invited the Toyota leadership to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and explore further investment opportunities in Karnataka, officials said.

Following the meeting, Shivakumar and the Industries Minister visited Toyota's Motomachi plant, the company's first flagship passenger car manufacturing facility in Asia, established in 1959, they said.

The facility currently assembles multiple vehicle models powered by different technologies, including hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles, it said.

The delegation was briefed on the plant's manufacturing capabilities, production processes and technological advancements in automobile manufacturing.

An important highlight of the visit was the interaction with more than 20 members of Toyota's Global Skill-up training programme from Karnataka. The trainees, who are graduates of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State, are currently undergoing specialised training in Japan, officials said.

The CM and the Industries minister interacted with the trainees, enquired about their training experience and encouraged them to make the best use of the international exposure and technical expertise they were gaining.

The trainees expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and the minister for taking time out to meet them during their visit to Japan, it said.

The delegation also visited the Toyota Kaikan Museum, which showcases the company's manufacturing philosophy, technological innovations and vision for the future of mobility, officials said.

The visit is part of Karnataka's ongoing international investment outreach aimed at strengthening industrial partnerships, attracting fresh investments, expanding manufacturing capabilities and creating skilled employment opportunities in the state, they added.

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Earlier in the day, Shivakumar along with Patil, also travelled by the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Nagoya as part of their Japan visit, ahead of their engagement with Toyota.

Posting a video of their travel on social media platform 'X', the chief minister said Japan's high-speed rail is a remarkable example of how innovation, technology and infrastructure can transform the way people live, work and travel.

"Travelled by the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Nagoya as part of our Japan visit, ahead of our engagement with Toyota, along with M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development," he said.

He asserted that the state government's focus is to strengthen industrial partnerships, attract investments and create new opportunities for Karnataka.

"By learning from global best practices and fostering meaningful collaborations, we aim to advance Karnataka's growth through innovation, infrastructure and sustainable development," he added.