Toyota halts output at Karnataka facility

The staffers resorted to the agitation after the suspension of one worker. The automaker said the concerned worker has a "systemic record of misconduct" and the action was taken after he was found to have violated factory discipline.

business Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:39 IST
Sharan Poovanna
Sharan Poovanna
Livemint, Bengaluru
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.
The unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.
         

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd on Tuesday declared an indefinite lockout at its manufacturing facility in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru, terming as “illegal” a strike called by the workers’ union.

The staffers resorted to the agitation after the suspension of one worker. The automaker said the concerned worker has a “systemic record of misconduct” and the action was taken after he was found to have violated factory discipline.

The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles. The two plants have a total installed production capacity of 310,000 vehicles a year and employ 6,500 workers.

“Despite our efforts to maintain a cordial and healthy working environment based on active employee participation and maintaining desired level of discipline in the plant, one of the employees who has a systematic record of misconducts was again involved in breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour which is in violation of law and service policy of the company. Accordingly, he has been placed under suspension pending enquiry in line with the company rules and applicable laws,” a company spokesperson said.

The lockout comes days after Toyota Kirloskar expressed relief over a hint of revival in automobile sales in October after a prolonged slump due to the national lockdown.

If the worker stir is not resolved shortly, it will affect the company’s plan to tap the ongoing sales recovery in the local market.

Reacting to the company’s step, Pradeep N, the vice president of the workers’ union said, “Our treasurer (Umesh Gowda Alur) had gone to speak to workers on their grievances inside the factory while the management announced his suspension pending inquiry citing some made-up charges”.

Malyaban Ghosh contributed to this story.

