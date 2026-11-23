The Delhi Traffic Police said adequate personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic. However, commuters have been advised to expect congestion on eight stretches due to the anticipated movement of wedding guests and vehicles.

The functions are expected to take place on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road.

Traffic congestion is likely on several roads in South Delhi on November 23 due to multiple wedding functions. (HT Photo/Representative Image)

Traffic congestion is likely on several roads in South Delhi on Monday, November 23, as over 19 wedding functions are expected to draw more than 7,000 guests and 3,500 additional vehicles, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Roads likely to witness traffic congestion in South Delhi According to the advisory, congestion is likely on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

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The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these routes wherever possible and use alternative modes of transport to minimise delays. Those travelling through the affected areas have been asked to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time.

The advisory also recommends using public transport, including the Delhi Metro, to save time and fuel. Commuters have been asked to follow the Delhi Traffic Police's official account on X, @dtptraffic, for real-time traffic updates and information about diversions.

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Parking advisory for wedding guests The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued instructions for people attending the marriage functions. Wedding guests have been asked to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

The police said cooperation from commuters and wedding guests would help personnel regulate vehicle movement in the affected areas. People have also been urged to follow traffic instructions and drive safely.

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For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095. In case of an emergency, they can call 112.

The advisory applies to Monday, November 23, when the scheduled marriage functions are expected to bring additional crowds and vehicles to the identified stretches in South Delhi.