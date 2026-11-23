The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to a Irfan Siraj Pada, a life convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case on medical grounds amid opposition by the state saying that the charges are serious and the accused does not bear a good conduct in jail. The state submitted that the petitioner was part of a mob armed with a sword that pelted stones at and damaged the railway coach. (AFP/HT Photo) more

The state, however, confirmed that he is undergoing treatment for heart ailments and had undergone more than 18 years in jail.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said, “In this application, primarily we find that the argument for bail is on medical grounds. The state submits that the condition of petitioner is factually correct. In view of the factual scenario, we are inclined to grant suspension of sentence on medical grounds.”

The application was moved by Pada, who is accused of pelting stones at and setting fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express, killing 59 passengers, including women and children, on February 27, 2002, while they were returning from Ayodhya. The mob that gathered near Godhra railway station allegedly bolted the compartment doors from outside, pelted the coach with stones and set it on fire.

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Gujarat standing counsel Swati Ghildiyal told the court that the case involved serious charges and submitted jail records to show that the petitioner had not maintained good conduct during his incarceration.

However, Pada’s lawyer, senior advocate S Nagamuthu and advocate Qurratulain said that the bail was sought not on merits but on medical grounds. Nagamuthu pointed out that the petitioner suffers from serious heart ailments. The state confirmed that he is receiving adequate medical care in custody, including specialised treatment at a government super-speciality institute.

The state submitted that the petitioner was part of a mob armed with a sword that pelted stones at and damaged the railway coach. Ghildiyal said the petitioner had been convicted of murder and criminal conspiracy, with both the trial court and the high court returning concurrent findings of guilt against him.

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“The offence in the present case is of the gravest nature. A mob of about 900 persons armed with deadly weapons attacked a passenger train, and 59 innocent persons, including women and children, were burnt alive in Coach No. S-6,” the state said in an affidavit opposing bail.

“The gravity of the offence and its impact on society are material considerations which weigh heavily against the grant of bail,” it added.

Pada moved a bail application in his appeal against the Gujarat high court’s October 2017 order upholding his conviction and life sentence.

Opposing the plea, the state cited his past conduct, submitting that he was released on parole for 14 days in October 2019 but failed to surrender at the end of the period and remained absconding for 372 days. He was brought back to prison in October 2020 after being arrested in connection with another case registered in the state.

The state also told the court that jail authorities had described his conduct as “not good”. In September this year, Pada allegedly used abusive language against jail staff and attempted to attack a prison official with a carrom board. Following the incident, his canteen facility was withdrawn for three months.

The state further submitted that his remission plea was rejected while his appeal was pending. However, he had been granted interim bail on three occasions in the past to attend family functions, each time under police escort. According to the state, Pada has served 18 years and three months in prison so far.