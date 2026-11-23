As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to seek a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 state assembly elections, its strategy appears to rely on a familiar political formula: accommodating small regional partners while welcoming tactical contenders capable of fragmenting the Opposition votes. Varanasi: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan addresses a gathering during the 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha', in Varanasi. (PTI) more

The Bihar-based Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president, Chirag Paswan, stepped up earlier this month, saying his party would contest the Uttar Pradesh elections to be held early next year.

For the record, Chirag said his party hadn’t started negotiations to join the BJP-led alliance in the state and was ready to contest all 403 seats if there was no consensus on the seat-sharing arrangement.

His party leaders have focused on parts of central and eastern UP for months to make inroads into the Pasi- and Paswan-dominated constituencies and counter the Samajwadi Party-led Opposition alliance’s ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative. But nothing suggests Chirag Pawan, who recently inaugurated the party’s state office in Lucknow, had built a booth-level organisation in the state that would be needed to contest elections on their own.

It is in this context that the LJP’s entry is seen less as a bid to establish an independent third force and more as an intervention that could split the Opposition’s Dalit vote bank in an election that is shaping up as a direct bipolar contest between the BJP-led NDA and the SP-Congress combine, with the smaller regional players increasingly emerging as potential tactical assets on the margins.

To be sure, the LJP is already the fifth NDA ally to signal plans to contest the state polls—joining Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Sanjay Nishad’s Nishad Party, Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, all of whom have thrown around hefty seat demands in the ongoing, inconclusive negotiations with the BJP.

The non-Jatav arithmetic

At the heart of Paswan’s Uttar Pradesh pitch is a bid to woo non-Jatav Dalit voters, specifically the Pasi sub-caste, along with the younger Gen Z electors. He will be expected to peel the Pasi-Paswan votes away from the SP-Congress alliance, which has been consolidating backward-Dalit votes through its PDA strategy.

Pasis account for roughly 9% of Uttar Pradesh’s 21% Scheduled Caste electorate. The core Jatav base among SC’s has largely stayed with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but as Mayawati’s party steadily lost ground over the past decade, non-Jatav Dalits have emerged as a significant swing bloc. Pasis and other sub-groups have fractured across rival camps.

The shift of Pasi and Paswan votes to the SP-Congress alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections led to the NDA’s defeat in several constituencies in central and eastern UP, including Mohanlalganj, Dhaurhara, Sitapur, Kheri, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti and most visibly in Faizabad (Ayodhya) where SP candidate Awadhesh Prasad won.

Paswan’s outreach, built around campaigns such as ‘Bol Yuva’, Pasi-Paswan Shaurya Samman and Dalit chaupals, aims to reverse this drift toward the Opposition.

Whether Paswan can deliver without an entrenched organisational network in Uttar Pradesh remains an open question. This is where the BJP’s organisational machinery could provide crucial backing, much as it has for smaller partners in Bihar. Even so, in a tightly contested election where every fraction of a percentage point counts, both Pasi and younger electors will seek answers to local bread-and-butter issues they have been posing to the state’s double-engine government.

This isn’t the first time the LJP has decided to test the waters in Uttar Pradesh. In previous attempts, it could never cross one per cent of the total vote. In 2022, the party contested 21 seats on its own, lost every deposit and polled just 12,247 votes (0.01% vote share).

Ram Vilas Paswan’s forays too had failed

In 1987, when Vishwanath Pratap Singh floated the Jan Morcha after breaking with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress, he saw in Ram Vilas Paswan the potential to become India’s first Dalit prime minister.

Though that office eluded him, the senior Paswan went on to serve as a Union cabinet minister under six prime ministers -- VP Singh, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi -- and earned a reputation as a political bellwether for his ability to anticipate electoral winners.

But he could never expand his party’s base in Uttar Pradesh, despite making several forays in the 1980s and early 1990s. He had formed a Dalit Sena to penetrate the Dalit vote bank, especially in western UP.

In 1985, Ram Vilas Paswan contested a Lok Sabha by-election from the reserved constituency of Bijnor in western UP as a Lok Dal candidate against Meira Kumar, daughter of deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, and Mayawati of the fledgling Bahujan Samaj Party, founded in 1984. Meira Kumar won the seat, defeating Ram Vilas Paswan by just over 5,000 votes. Mayawati, who had contested as an independent, came third.

Paswan tried again in 2002, just two years after he broke away from the Janata Dal and formed the Lok Janshakti Party in 2000. The LJP contested 18 seats, won one seat in Jaunpur and lost four seats by a narrow margin. It polled its highest vote share: 0.59%. Thereafter, the party contested the 2007 and 2012 assembly polls but gradually became redundant in state politics as the SP and BSP had by then arrived on the scene in a big way.

Ram Vilas Paswan died in 2020, triggering a succession battle between Chirag and his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paswan, and a split in June 2021. For the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP chose Chirag over his uncle and helped him back on his feet.

In the run-up to the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Chirag Paswan as ‘like my son, the future of Bihar.’ Chirag responded, declaring himself PM Modi’s Hanuman to display his loyalty and recalling the bond between the prime minister and his late father.

“Their relationship was very special. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always gave my father love, respect and honour. He now extends the same affection to me. I am inseparable from Prime Minister Modi,” he said. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag’s party won all five Lok Sabha seats it was allocated.

In Bihar, the LJP proved adept at weaning many Dalit voters away from the RJD-Congress alliance. Whether Chirag Paswan can replicate that formula in Uttar Pradesh’s far more complex caste matrix remains an open question. For the BJP, however, LJP’s presence matters less for building an enduring organisation in Uttar Pradesh than for blunting the Opposition’s margins.