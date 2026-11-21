The police have warned of congestion on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehauli-Gurugram Road, and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road.

The police said the marriage functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, with more than 5,000 additional vehicles expected in the area. The traffic police have deployed adequate staff to regulate traffic.

Delhi Police have warned of traffic congestion on several roads amid the ongoing wedding season (PTI)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory on Saturday warning of traffic congestion on several roads in south Delhi, with more than 27 marriage functions and 12,000 guests expected across the area.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected routes, use public transport to save time and fuel, and plan their journeys in advance. Wedding guests have been asked to park only in designated parking areas and to avoid parking on the roadside.

Delhi braces for busy wedding season The traffic advisory comes as India is bracing for a busy wedding season. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that around 52 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the country between November 21 and December 15, generating an estimated ₹7.5 lakh crore in business.

It said the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transport, food, jewellery and other sectors, with Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and ₹2.5 lakh crore in business.

CAIT said the wedding season is also expected to generate around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across sectors, including catering, decoration, photography, hospitality, transport, event management and beauty services.

Delhi-NCR is expected to see heightened commercial activity in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Khari Baoli, among others, the traders' body said, adding that the region's wholesale markets also cater to buyers from neighbouring states.