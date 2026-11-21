Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, with the AQI rising to 278 by 9.05 am from 270 on Friday, as calm surface winds continued to hamper the dispersion of pollutants despite a rise in minimum temperatures across several weather stations. Delhi recorded an AQI of 278 on Saturday, up from 270 on Friday, as weak surface winds and unfavourable weather conditions hampered pollutant dispersal. more

Twenty-four air quality monitoring stations recorded air quality in the very poor category, while six stations recorded readings in the moderate zone.

Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 12.2°C on Saturday, 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day. The minimum at Palam was 12.5°C, Lodhi Road 13°C, the Ridge 13.1°C and Ayanagar 11.5°C, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Weather conditions on Friday afternoon had also worked against the dispersal of Delhi’s air pollution. The sun mixed pollution up to around 1,200 metres, close to the usual mixing height of 1,300 metres for late November. However, winds through this layer averaged just 4 kmph, against the seasonal average of around 15 kmph, limiting the movement and dispersal of pollutants.

The overnight conditions were even less favourable. Safdarjung airfield recorded calm winds in all 11 observations between 8 pm and 6.30 am, while winds at the observatory were also calm at 5.30 am.

An IMD weather balloon launched at 4.30 am measured winds of around 21 kmph from the east-south-east between 500 metres and 1,500 metres above the ground, indicating that winds were stronger at higher altitudes but remained largely stagnant near the surface.

The temperature inversion layer — a layer of warmer air sitting above cooler air near the ground, preventing vertical mixing — was also relatively low on Saturday morning. At 4.30 am, it was around 150 metres above the ground and 9°C warmer than the surface, compared with an inversion height of 200 metres on Friday morning, with a similar temperature difference.

The combination of calm surface winds and a low inversion layer can trap pollutants close to the ground, contributing to elevated pollution levels during the morning hours.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, remained above 11°C across all five IMD stations, with Ayanagar recording the lowest at 11.5°C.