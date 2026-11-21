A Purdue University professor, her husband and their two teenage daughters were found dead inside their Indiana West Lafayette home in the early hours of Thursday. Authorities had responded to an emergency call there. The Tkach family was found dead inside their Indiana home after a girl called 911 and reported that her father was threatening to shoot the family (Julie Tkach | Facebook) more

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Dr. Julie Tkach, 53, a clinical assistant professor at Purdue University, her husband Thomas Tkach, 51, and their daughters Katharyn Tkach, 17, and Lauren Tkach, 16.

The investigation began at about 1:50am on November 19 when the coroner’s office was notified of the deaths. Police have not announced a motive or identified any suspects. Officials have also not confirmed how each family member died, pending autopsies and the continuing investigation.

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The 911 call Emergency dispatch audio obtained by local outlet Star City TV revealed that authorities received a distressing 911 call before officers reached the home.

According to the dispatch recording, the caller reported that her father had a gun and was threatening to shoot the family. The dispatcher said multiple gunshots were heard before the line went silent. Law enforcement has not publicly confirmed additional details from the call or commented on how it fits into the ongoing investigation.

Norah Ashcraft, victim services coordinator at the Lafayette Police Department, addressed the Tkach family death and wrote in a Facebook post, “The awful thing about domestic violence is we are rarely given the chance to reach out to those suffering from abuse before tragedy happens.”

She thanked community members who had supported the Tkach family, saying every act of kindness had mattered. She added, “If you provided a safe place for the girls to be for a few moments of their life, talked to them after class, gave them a hug on the days they needed it, listened to them on a day they seemed a little off and not quite themself, then remember you did something to help.”

The Lafayette Police Department has released limited information and has not yet mentioned domestic violence as investigators continue collecting evidence.

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Purdue community mourns professor and family Julie Tkach joined Purdue University in 2024 as a clinical assistant professor in hospitality and tourism management. Before joining Purdue, she taught at South Dakota State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. People Magazine reported that she received the College of Education and Human Sciences’ Teacher of the Year award for the 2021-22 academic year at South Dakota State University.

Purdue University expressed condolences following the deaths.

“We are saddened by this tragedy and the death of Julie and her family. We offer our condolences and support to her colleagues, peers, students and all who are affected,” a university spokesperson said in a statement.

According to WANE, Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith confirmed that one of the deceased worked for the sheriff’s department. Officials, however, have not publicly identified the employee’s role.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday,“I usually have a lot to say, but I am still in a strange place with words.”