H-1B visa row: US lawmaker's viral post blasting Purdue University over foreign hirings sparks debate

In the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding H-1B visas in the United States, an American legislator voiced his discontent regarding Purdue University’s decision to employ a foreign national as a faculty member. Purdue University faces backlash from Indiana legislator Andrew Ireland for hiring a foreign faculty member on an H-1B visa.(Pixabay)

Indiana State Representative Andrew Ireland took to X to criticize the taxpayer-funded university in Indiana for opting to hire a professional on an H-1B visa to teach marketing.

Blasting Purdue University over its move, Ireland wrote: “Taxpayer-funded Purdue University disclosed it is hiring a foreigner on an H-1B visa to teach marketing. Does anyone seriously believe no American in the Chicago area can teach marketing for $127,500 a year? The same university even has a PHD program for marketing students.”

Also Read: Social Security beneficiaries to see major changes in 2026, what are they?

Andrew Ireland's post drew mix reaction

The post, which has received over 1.1 million views, drew mixed response, with one person writing: “Universities try to hire the best person for the job, regardless of whether he is American or foreign. Under your thinking, Princeton wouldn't hire Einstein, because they could have gotten some guy from Kentucky for the same price.”

“Universities often prioritize specific expertise or research fit over local candidate availability, regardless of visa status,” another said.

However, a H-1B critic stated, “This is unacceptable. @HarmeetKDhillon this looks like an abuse of the H1B program to me.”

“This is a non issue. This is probably a job listing for a 'visiting professor' aka a PhD candidate from another country. Foreign students make up the bulk majority of cohort of graduate and PhD programs in the USA,” one more reacted.

Also Read: Who will receive Social Security payment on December 31? Check eligibility and requirements

Purdue University and H-1B visa program

Purdue University has utilized the H-1B visa program to recruit for various positions.

According to The Fix, both Purdue University and Indiana University are employing H-1B visas to fill roles in data science and software engineering.

Notably, the university recently appointed a senior data scientist under an H-1B visa in November.

Similarly, Indiana University has submitted a filing indicating its intention to hire two associate software engineers under H-1B visas. Each of these positions offers a salary of $70,533 and is scheduled to run from early 2026 to late 2028.