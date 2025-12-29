H-1B visa overhaul in 2025: Who benefited from the new Green Card rules and who didn’t?
Effective February 27, 2026, the H-1B visa program will implement significant changes, prioritizing skilled applicants with a new weighted selection process.
The Trump administration’s major overhaul of the H-1B visa program and related Green Card rules has reshaped who can work and stay permanently in the US. The latest set of regulations replace the random lottery for H-1B visas with a weighted system that favors highly skilled and higher-paid workers.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the changes on December 23, 2025. They take effect February 27, 2026, for the FY 2027 cap season.
The changes come alongside a $100,000 visa fee for employers sponsoring highly skilled foreign workers and new vetting rules targeting applicants involved in content moderation or disinformation, reported CBS News and Reuters.
Who benefited from H-1B in 2025?
- High-skilled workers benefit most under the weighted lottery. Preference is given to applicants with advanced degrees and specialized skills (USCIS).
- Large US employers like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Apple, which sponsor thousands of H-1Bs, retain a strong advantage, per Bloomberg.
- Recent foreign graduates already in the US who are exempt from the $100,000 fee face fewer barriers moving from student visas to work visas, reported Bloomberg.
- Specialized sectors such as healthcare, research, and technology can secure top talent more reliably.
H-1B Visa Losers
- Lower-skilled foreign workers have a reduced chance under the weighted system, especially for entry-level roles , per Bloomberg and Reuters.
- Small and mid-sized employers may hesitate to sponsor visas due to the high fee and stricter vetting.
- International students and recent graduates struggled to secure sponsorship as employers grew cautious due to increased costs and more complex regulations. Chinese and Indian nationals, who account for the largest share of H-1B visas (India 71%, China 11.7% in FY 2024), were among the most affected, given their concentration in both entry-level and highly skilled roles, per US government data.
- Applicants flagged under new vetting rules for censorship or disinformation activities could be denied visas.
Green Card Winners
- High-skilled H-1B workers now have a clearer pathway from temporary work visas to permanent residency, per USCIS.
- Wealthy individuals using the Gold Card visa gain direct access to US citizenship.
- Employers sponsoring high-paid talent benefit from faster and more secure Green Card approvals.
Green Card Losers
- Lower-skilled workers on H-1B or other visas face longer waits and reduced chances of permanent residency.
- Employers relying on low-cost labor may struggle to retain talent, as Green Card sponsorship has become more selective.
- Foreign workers with minor infractions or flagged under vetting rules risk being denied permanent residency
What about new vetting requirements?
The Trump administration ordered consular officers to review H-1B applicants for involvement in content moderation, censorship, or disinformation activities, according to Reuters. Applicants deemed complicit in these activities could be denied visas.
These measures are part of broader efforts to protect American workers and national security, according to USCIS and the Department of Homeland Security.
The full impact of these changes will be visible during the FY 2027 visa cycle, beginning February 27, 2026.