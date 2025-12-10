What is Trump's new social media vetting rule? Panic as H-1B, H-4 visa appointments cancelled, check latest update here

The United States' latest social media vetting policy has significantly affected the processing of H-1B and H-4 visa applications, particularly in India. The Donald Trump administration's increased efforts to impose limits on both legal and illegal immigration coincide with this development. The US consulates in India are experiencing major disruptions in H-1B visa processing due to new social media vetting policies, leading to widespread cancellations and delays, causing anxiety for many applicants, especially those with family commitments.(REUTERS)

Many H-1B visa applicants are experiencing delays as a result, with appointments at US consulates being rescheduled for the next year, causing panic and confusion among hundreds of applicants.

H-1B visa applicants get emails from US consulates

Applicants have been receiving unexpected emails from American consulates notifying them that their interviews have been canceled or are likely postponed until next year.

These new regulations represent the most recent challenge for Indian H-1B visa holders, who make up more than 70 percent of all recipients. As part of his “America First” campaign, Trump has previously implemented a number of stringent restrictions on the H-1B program. Indian migrants, who make up the majority of skilled workers entering North America on H-1B visas, have been adversely impacted by the changes, which have been gradually implemented over the past year.

Meanwhile, the US Consulates located in Chennai and Hyderabad have issued notifications to affected applicants, instructing them not to attend their scheduled appointments.

“Due to operational constraints related to processing these visas and to ensure that no applicants issued a visa pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety, the US Consulate in Chennai must reduce the number of applicants each day,” the consulate communicated to applicants via email, Newsweek reported.

US latest social media vetting directive for H-1B and H-4 applicants

The new directive mandates that all H-1B and H-4 applicants must modify the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to public.

This adjustment will allow the State Department to utilize “all available information” to identify visa applicants who are deemed “inadmissible”, or who may “pose a threat to US national security or public safety”, as stated in the notification, the UK Independent reported.

Each visa adjudication is a decision concerning national security, it asserts.

The updated regulations will take effect on 15 December.

US Embassy in India asks applicants to secure new appointment slots

The US embassy in India announced that individuals who arrived for an interview on a previously scheduled date would be refused entry, urging applicants to secure new appointment slots. “If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date,” the embassy said.

This decision has caused significant disruption across US consulates in the South Asian nation.

Appointments scheduled for mid-to-late December – especially in high-demand locations such as Hyderabad and Chennai – were cancelled in large numbers, with officials citing “operational constraints” and the necessity for enhanced background checks.

The abrupt change in policy instigated widespread anxiety among thousands of Indian H-1B workers currently residing in the country. Many had returned for holidays, weddings, or family emergencies, anticipating the completion of standard visa-stamping interviews to return to the US in a timely manner.

Panic among applicants

The social media posts of the American embassy were overwhelmed with concerned comments.

One applicant, Amol Borkar, mentioned that he was set for an interview on 23 December and had anticipated returning to the US by early January.

“How do I head back to US now?” he inquired, seeking assistance as he was here for “vacation and the visa extension interview.”

Another candidate, Paridhi Gulati, mentioned that her appointment has been postponed to June 2026, while her husband's appointment remains the same.

Highlighting her concern, she said that the couple has an 11-month-old daughter and with this new rule they will have to be apart for six months. “The child needs both parents. Please allow us to reschedule earlier — this is really stressful.”