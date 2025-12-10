H-1B woes: Huge uproar as US postpones visa interviews, Here's what Indian applicants should know

H-1B woes: The US State Department's recent implementation of social media checks has led to significant disruptions for H-1B applicants in India, resulting in many visa interviews being postponed until next year. This delay has generated uncertainty for individuals wishing to travel to the US in the upcoming months. The US Embassy in India has announced delays in H-1B visa interviews due to new social media screening regulations, creating unpredictability and frustration among applicants

Here's what US Embassy in India said

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in India released a late-night advisory informing H-1B applicants that new instructions would take effect immediately. “If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date,” the embassy said.

It further emphasized that applicants who arrive on their original interview date after receiving a rescheduling notice will be denied entry. “Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate,” it added.

Key things applicants must know

H-1B interviews scheduled for mid to late December are being postponed to March; however, the Embassy has yet to confirm the exact number of interviews impacted at this time.

Meanwhile, lawyers in the United States report that they have already observed indications of a slowdown.

Steven Brown, an attorney at Reddy Neumann Brown PC, stated in a post on X, “Mission India confirms what we have been hearing. They have cancelled a number of appointments in the coming weeks and rescheduled them for March to allow for the social media vetting.”

Emily Neumann, another partner at the firm, stressed that the situation is becoming more unpredictable, stating that the process of visa stamping currently resembles a maze filled with obstacles. Neumann emphasised that appointments are now being canceled unexpectedly and rescheduled for months later. “There is no predictability in this process, and it is creating real challenges for businesses and employees who need to travel,” she wrote on X.

New regulation

The United States government has broadened the screening regulations for H-1B visa holders and their H-4 dependents, mandating that they maintain their social media accounts accessible to the public. Officials will assess posts, connections, and activities starting December 15 to evaluate if an applicant may be deemed inadmissible or present a security threat.

Students and exchange visitors have already been subjected to comparable scrutiny.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” stated the State Department.

Social media uproar

On social media, several users slammed the abrupt delays, labeling them as “performative cruelty” and even a “humiliation ritual.” Many expressed that the visa system now appears to be dysfunctional for both applicants and recent graduates in the US.

Deepal Shenoy, the CEO of Capitalmind, referred to the entire program as a “trap.” In a post on X, he revealed why he has reservations about the H1B program. “It’s a form of indentured servitude with the dangling carrot of a green card. I’m sure a lot of people love it. It feels like a trap to me… realised it in 1997 when I was offered one, seems it hasn’t changed today.”

Another X user recounted his experience of traveling for 20 hours for a renewal, only to receive an email that read: “appointment cancelled... no refund... no alternative... wait six months.”

A third user went on to call the delays “Unfortunate humiliation ritual for Indians,” stressing that there must be a way to integrate the entire high-skilled labor force within India itself.

In contrast, certain factions on the American right applauded the postponements, advocating for the complete termination of the H-1B and OPT programs.