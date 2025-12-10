Laura Loomer launches racial attack at Kash Patel over ‘shameful’ Doha visit, ‘Qataris make Indians like you…’

Conservative activist Laura Loomer initiated a personal tirade against FBI Director Kash Patel, making a derogatory remark regarding his Indian heritage. Laura Loomer attacks Kash Patel's ethics and heritage, claiming his trip to Qatar supports labor exploitation and terrorism. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)(AP)

Taking to X, Loomer informed Patel that Qatar “makes Indians like you slaves,” alluding to the labor system in the Gulf nation. She asserted that the structures in Qatar are “built with Indian slave labor.”

Moving further, she blasted Patel for failing to address the issue of labor exploitation with Qatari officials. She mentioned that she had previously supported him but now felt disappointed by his trip to Qatar.

Loomer tears into Kash Patel for endorsing ‘pro-Islamic terror’ agendas

Loomer, who previously was a staunch advocate for Trump’s administration, has recently made a significant reversal, frequently condemning its recent choices. Her most recent criticisms of Patel are part of an ongoing narrative in which she has charged him with endorsing “pro-Islamic terror” agendas. The attack came after Patel signed two new security pacts with Qatar during his recent trip to Doha.

“Do you know the Qataris make Indians like you slaves under Kafala? They build their buildings with Indian slave labor. Did you tell the Qataris to stop enslaving your people and funding terrorists?” she wrote on X.

“This is just so shameful. I can’t believe you did this. I advocated for you, and now you’re in Qatar. It’s just such a letdown,” she added.

Reacting to her post, one person commented, “He’s doing what Trump is asking him to do. The problem is higher. Trump has capitulated to both Qatar and China.”

“This is so cringy. Islam has consumed Laura,” another said.

“I don’t like the sound of this. I kinda questioned his motives early on,” a third person chimed in.

‘Kash Patel is partying with Jihadis,’ says Loomer

Loomer additionally stated that Patel was present at a “Qatari-sponsored party” held at the Kennedy Centre, which she considered further evidence that he was aligning himself with the “funders of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Loomer went on to allege that Patel had received payments from the Embassy of Qatar via his consulting firm and that he failed to submit the necessary documentation as mandated by US lobbying regulations.

“Kash Patel is partying with Jihadis. Qatar, in addition to Turkey, is the largest financer of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood,” the Conservative activist wrote.

Loomer faced immediate backlash from netizens due to her racial remarks. Several users asserted that her habit of targeting heritage has become a consistent pattern, urging for her ban from the platform. Others expressed that although she is entitled to criticize the government and its policies, targetting an individual's ethnic background is intolerable and “disgusting.”