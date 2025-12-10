Foreigner claims being harassed, touched at Post Malone Guwahati concert: ‘This crowd is not safe for women’

Emma, a foreigner backpacking through South East Asia, claimed she and her friend were harassed and touched without consent at the recent Post Malone concert in Guwahati. She shared a video which shows her trying to navigate her way through the crowd. A foreigner’s post alleging harassment at the Post Melone Guwahati concert has sparked a debate on women's safety in India. (Instagram/@discoverwithemma_)

“Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India? Last night at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati things turned serious very quickly. As two women in the crowd, both me and Amina were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area,” Emma claimed.

She alleged that within just 10 minutes, they had to force their way out to move near the vendors, as that is where they felt safe.

She continued, “Sadly because of what happened we were no longer able to enjoy the concert. This isn’t ‘normal crowd pushing’. It’s part of a wider issue of violence against women and the way harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies.”

However, she also added that this incident is not a reflection on the entire city of Guwahati. “Throughout our time here, we’ve experienced so much kindness, warmth, and genuine hospitality. We met countless people last night who were lovely, respectful, and excited to share the moment.”

In a comment, Emma’s friend Amina also mentioned people who helped them escape the alleged situation. “We had some good men to defend us, and also provide safety after what happened honestly I was so impressed.”

Emma concluded her post by sharing, “Women deserve to feel safe. Not just at concerts, but everywhere.”

Talking about the alleged incident, Amina also added, “We came for Post Malone. I did not expect that level of harassment.”

Many spoke in support of the foreign travellers, with some even apologising. An individual wrote, “As someone from this place, I feel deeply ashamed that you went through this. You deserved joy, not fear. I hope you still carry some good memories of our people.” Another added, “So sorry you went through this.” A third posted, “There are actual clowns in the comments blaming you for buying general admission tickets instead of acknowledging the fact that two women got groped in public. F**k off.”

American pop-country singer Post Malone recently performed in Guwahati, Assam. During the event, he paid tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in September.