UK man hails India despite Russian wife being allegedly harassed in Amritsar: ‘Don’t listen to noise on social media'

A UK traveller shared a post describing the beauty of India despite having an unpleasant experience earlier in which a local man in Amritsar allegedly harassed his Russian wife. A UK man praised India despite a recent unpleasant experience. (Instagram/@alexwandersyt)

What happened in Amritsar?

A few days ago, British traveller Alex shared a post claiming that he was standing at the side of the road with his wife, Ameana, when a random man approached them and started asking for his wife’s number. When Alex confronted the man, he “suddenly forgot English even though two seconds earlier he was speaking it perfectly.”

Reacting to the post, Ameana said, “He spoke absolutely perfect English up until I got my phone out,” adding, “Guys, please share this video to raise awareness, and also it will help other people avoid this man.”

What did the vlogger say about India?

A few days after sharing about the alleged harassment, Alex posted about his experience in India. He shared how he didn’t listen to the “anti-hate agenda against India” and decided to visit the country.

While he added that India is “far from perfect,” he also mentioned that “no country is perfect.”

“Don’t listen to the noise on social media… Stop scrolling and go see the place for yourself. There is a lot of unnecessary hate online for India, sadly from a lot of people who’ve never even been there. It’s far from perfect but guess what, no country is.”

He urged people to immerse themselves in “local communities, soak up their culture, taste the local food, drink that beer on the beach, and smile at strangers who might just become your next friend.” He advised travellers to pack a small backpack and keep their minds open.

He concluded his post with a video showing him exploring various places in Punjab.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “We’re hoping to head back here at the start of next year! We can’t wait.” Another added, "It's just the beginning, I guess. Offbeat places are to be explored now.”

A third posted, “How can someone be this cool?” A fourth wrote, “Brilliant post. I've been to India a few times, and it’s such a unique place. I can't wait to go again.”